Trump Admin Cancels Visas for 100,000 Foreign Nationals Who Don't Meet American Standards

The Department of State revoked the visas of a record 100,000 foreign nationals with criminal backgrounds during the first year of President Donald Trump’s second term, pursuant to the administration’s goal of enhancing national security and public safety.

The figure is an all-time record, marking a 150 percent increase from 2024 under Joe Biden’s administration.

🚨 NEW: Fox News’ Bret Baier reports the U.S. State Department has REVOKED more than 100,000 visas since Trump took office in January 2025 — a new all-time record and a 150% increase since 2024 under the Biden administration. pic.twitter.com/G73bCzdkng — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) January 13, 2026

“The United States has no obligation to host criminals who endanger the American people. A U.S. visa is a privilege, not a right,” the DOS wrote Tuesday on X.

“In this Trump Administration’s first year, we revoked over 100k visas from the Worst of the Worst – DUI, child abuse, and assault.”

The United States has no obligation to host criminals who endanger the American people. A U.S. visa is a privilege, not a right. In this Trump Administration’s first year, we revoked over 100k visas from the Worst of the Worst – DUI, child abuse, and assault. A few examples: pic.twitter.com/2wHVtkzQYV — Department of State (@StateDept) February 17, 2026

Some of the criminals who got ejected from the United States had been arrested for pedophilia, repeated drunk driving, and assault.

Another foreign national came to the U.S. to teach young students — then was arrested for sexually assaulting one. Visa revoked. pic.twitter.com/L8ng45c50t — Department of State (@StateDept) February 17, 2026

A foreign national was arrested TWICE for DUI – going 90 MPH, weaving through traffic, and posing a threat to everyone on our roads. Visa revoked. pic.twitter.com/ZS6fBvAaeA — Department of State (@StateDept) February 17, 2026

The State Department underscored that Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio “will defend our borders and our citizens by enforcing our immigration laws.”

“Aliens who take advantage of America’s hospitality while violating our laws and threatening the safety of our citizens will have their visas revoked,” the agency said.

The majority of the revocations were for business travelers and tourists who overstayed their visas, but also included 8,000 students and 2,500 workers who had criminal encounters with law enforcement, Fox News reported.

“Among specialized workers, half of the revocations were based on drunken driving arrests, 30% for assault, battery, or confinement charges, and the remaining 20% were revoked for theft, child abuse, substance abuse and distribution, and fraud and embezzlement charges,” the outlet said.

“Nearly 500 students lost visas for drug possession and distribution, and hundreds of foreign workers lost visas because they were believed to be abusing children.”

In August 2025, the State Department said it was reviewing all 55 million foreigners with U.S. visas as part of its “continuous vetting” process to crack down on non-citizens who warrant deportation.

“The Trump administration will continue to put America first and protect our nation from foreign nationals who pose a risk to public safety or national security,” DOS spokesman Tommy Piggott said, per Fox News.

Predictably, Democrats and their media minions ripped Trump for revoking the visas of criminal foreigners who endanger U.S. citizens.

As always, the unpatriotic left prioritizes the welfare of foreign aliens over the safety and well-being of Americans.

Despite the left-wing shrieking, the administration remains committed to the America-first agenda that won Trump a second term.

On Feb. 2, the State Department reaffirmed that it’ll enforce stricter standards for visas, including enforcing a “public charge” rule denying visas to foreign applicants who are at high risk of relying on taxpayer-funded public benefits.

🚨 Audit America! Somalia ranks near the top at 72% for welfare dependency among immigrant households. Why are we importing at mass scale, putting people straight onto taxpayer-funded benefits, then shocked when fraud explodes? This was designed so Americans pay the bill. pic.twitter.com/rDYBWQOr2m — Mehek Cooke🇺🇸 (@MehekCooke) January 4, 2026

“President Trump has made clear that immigrants must be financially self-sufficient and not be a financial burden to Americans,” the DOS stated.

“The Department of State is undergoing a full review of all screening and vetting policies to ensure that immigrants from high-risk countries do not unlawfully utilize welfare in the United States or become a public charge.”

The United States is by far the most generous country on Earth. But generosity does not mean feeding someone else’s children while letting our own starve.

The United States is the world’s piggy bank, providing more foreign aid than the next 9 countries combined. 💸 Imagine how much money we could save if we just stopped giving away Americans’ hard-earned money for free! pic.twitter.com/A9wRWI1UvF — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) December 13, 2024

As Americans struggle with crushing inflation, rampant crime, soaring homelessness, and pothole-riddled streets, it’s about time to focus on fixing our own problems.

