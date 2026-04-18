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A "pride" flag flies in front of The American Flag at the Stonewall National Monument in New York City on Feb. 12, 2026.
A "pride" flag flies in front of The American Flag at the Stonewall National Monument in New York City on Feb. 12, 2026. (Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

Trump Admin Caves to Slew of LGBT Lawsuits, Reinstalls 'Pride' Symbol at National Monument

 By Michael Austin  April 18, 2026 at 9:30am
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Trump administration officials agreed on Monday to allow the “pride” flag at the Stonewall National Monument in New York City to fly once more.

The change comes after the Trump administration had removed the flag earlier this year, a move which immediately sparked legal challenges from LGBT activist groups.

The Department of the Interior had directed the National Park Service to remove the controversial flag, contending that non-agency flags could not be officially flown, according to a report from CBS News.

But the policy provoked a lawsuit against Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, the National Park Service, and other defendants.

Alexander Kristofcak, an attorney who represented the plaintiffs, said in a statement that “the whole reason why the flag belongs at Stonewall is because it is such a big part of the history of the LGBTQ community and the struggle for equality.”

“Stonewall itself is obviously such a part of that history and all along what we asserted was that the flag itself was a representation of that history,” the lawyer added.

The Stonewall Inn, located in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of New York City, saw violent riots from homosexual and transgender activists in 1969.

The site is widely regarded as the birthplace of the modern LGBT movement — which has dramatically reshaped the American legal system and cultural norms concerning marriage and family in the decades since the incident.

New York City Democratic Mayor Zohran Mamdani lauded the settlement on social media.

“This is a victory for the LGBTQ+ community and for our entire city. It’s a reminder that New Yorkers won’t let our history be rewritten,” he said.

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“Our administration will keep working to ensure LGBTQ+ New Yorkers can live safely and with dignity in our city.”

Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal also rejoiced over the restoration of the “pride” flag.

“We as an LGBTQ community celebrate the legal climb-down by the gutless Trump Administration on their contemptuous attempt to erase queer people from American history at Stonewall, the birthplace of the worldwide LGBTQ human rights movement,” the official wrote, according to a report from Courthouse News.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




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