Trump Admin Considers Sending Large Payments to Every Greenland Resident in Bid to Acquire the Island: Report

A new report claims that cash payments to Greenland residents could be one tactic used by the United States to acquire control of the strategically valuable island.

The report from Reuters, which is based on sources it did not name, said the concept being considered in Washington would send every Greenland resident somewhere between $10,000 and $100,000.

The island has about 57,000 residents, virtually all of them along the southern coast of the largely uninhabitable island.

Trump has said ever since taking office a year ago that he wants the United States to acquire the island.

Here’s why Trump NEEDS Greenland: He isn’t building an “empire.” He’s gathering a new Allied Powers against an Axis of China, Russia, Iran, and possibly – if they don’t CHANGE THEIR WAYS – a nuclear-armed Islamist caliphate called Europe. NATO is already useless. If Denmark… pic.twitter.com/44wHmAjTNY — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) January 7, 2026

The U.S. raid on Venezuela to capture dictator Nicolas Maduro stirred fresh talk of U.S. action to take the island if a transaction to acquire it becomes impossible.

Reuters reported that an administration source said the White House wants to build on the momentum of the success in Venezuela to implement other foreign policy priorities.

When Reuters sought comment on possible payments, it was told to consider comments by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday.

I believe Greenland has massive strategic benefits for the United States. I do not support taking it by force. America is not a bully. Ideally, we purchase it—similar to our purchases of Alaska or the Louisiana Purchase. Acquiring Greenland is a many decades old conversation. — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) January 7, 2026

“President Trump has made it well known that acquiring Greenland is a national security priority of the United States, and it’s vital to deter our adversaries in the Arctic region,” Leavitt said then, according to CBS News.

“The president and his team are discussing a range of options to pursue this important foreign policy goal, and of course, utilizing the U.S. military is always an option at the commander-in-chief’s disposal,” she added.

Rubio indicated that the administration wants to buy Greenland, according to The New York Times.

Rubio also said that he would meet with officials of Denmark and Greenland next week, according to CNBC.

If the people of Greenland want to be part of America, which I hope they do, they would be most welcome! 🇺🇸 🇬🇱 https://t.co/lgzbVDpYOG — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2025

Although Danish officials have said Greenland, owned by Denmark but operated autonomously, is not for sale, Reuters reported that the concept of a Compact of Free Association could be one option Trump pursues.

Such agreements have been used with small island nations such as Micronesia, the Marshall Islands, and Palau.

Under these, the U.S. provides services like military protection and mail delivery, in exchange for unfettered military operations being allowed to take place, as well as largely duty-free trade.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.