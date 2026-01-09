Share
President Donald Trump addresses a House Republican retreat at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on Jan. 6, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
President Donald Trump addresses a House Republican retreat at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on Jan. 6, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Trump Admin Considers Sending Large Payments to Every Greenland Resident in Bid to Acquire the Island: Report

 By Jack Davis  January 9, 2026 at 7:52am
A new report claims that cash payments to Greenland residents could be one tactic used by the United States to acquire control of the strategically valuable island.

The report from Reuters, which is based on sources it did not name, said the concept being considered in Washington would send every Greenland resident somewhere between $10,000 and $100,000.

The island has about 57,000 residents, virtually all of them along the southern coast of the largely uninhabitable island.

Trump has said ever since taking office a year ago that he wants the United States to acquire the island.

The U.S. raid on Venezuela to capture dictator Nicolas Maduro stirred fresh talk of U.S. action to take the island if a transaction to acquire it becomes impossible.

Reuters reported that an administration source said the White House wants to build on the momentum of the success in Venezuela to implement other foreign policy priorities.

When Reuters sought comment on possible payments, it was told to consider comments by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday.

“President Trump has made it well known that acquiring Greenland is a national security priority of the United States, and it’s vital to deter our adversaries in the Arctic region,” Leavitt said then, according to CBS News.

“The president and his team are discussing a range of options to pursue this important foreign policy goal, and of course, utilizing the U.S. military is always an option at the commander-in-chief’s disposal,” she added.

Rubio indicated that the administration wants to buy Greenland, according to The New York Times.

Rubio also said that he would meet with officials of Denmark and Greenland next week, according to CNBC.

Although Danish officials have said Greenland, owned by Denmark but operated autonomously, is not for sale, Reuters reported that the concept of a Compact of Free Association could be one option Trump pursues.

Such agreements have been used with small island nations such as Micronesia, the Marshall Islands, and Palau.

Under these, the U.S. provides services like military protection and mail delivery, in exchange for unfettered military operations being allowed to take place, as well as largely duty-free trade.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
