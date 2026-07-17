Trump Admin to Crack Down on Legal Immigrants Using Taxpayer-Funded Welfare

The Trump administration is set to enact a more discerning policy when deciding if immigrants qualify for legal status — with the determining factor being how much they rely on the taxpayer.

It’s the correct decision, as immigrant populations dependent upon the public dollar completely undo the left’s argument that they enrich our country.

CBS News reported on the matter Thursday, writing that the Department of Homeland Security will likely undo a regulation set by the Biden administration that narrows the parameters for DHS officers when applying the public charge test — a screening to see how likely applicants will be to need government assistance.

That day, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services confirmed the change in a news release.

It reads, “The now-rescinded Biden-era regulation restricted which public benefits DHS could consider, limiting officers’ ability to review all relevant factors as intended by Congress. With this final rule, USCIS officers are empowered to assess all pertinent facts on a case-by-case basis for each applicant.”

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services representative Zach Kahler said of the decision, “The Trump administration is upholding the rule of law and protecting American taxpayers from subsidizing aliens who may become dependent on public benefits. USCIS is committed to safeguarding the safety, security, and financial well-being of Americans.”

CBS News said this is not a novel measure, but a restorative one dating back to President Donald Trump’s first term.

Is this a good move? Yes No

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Now programs like potential use of food stamps, housing assistance, and Medicaid will be considered in granting green cards.

The outlet cited a November 2025 proposal from DHS that indicated around 588,000 adjustment-of-status applicants will be subject to the public charge test, which doesn’t include any applying for a visa abroad or coming in through the border.

Moreover, the DHS said an estimated 950,000 illegal alien households will disenroll or not enroll for public benefits due to the change.

It is not feasible to continue to admit people into our country that cannot contribute to our society.

To reiterate an earlier point, the left’s fawning over immigrants always defaults back to their supposed economic benefits.

The left says they work hard, are consumers, and start businesses. But if these people need taxpayer dollars to live, that argument is null.

Note the DHS’s figure on disenrollment or anyone deciding not to enroll.

This should be the norm. The norm should not be government assistance for immigrants, or Americans for that matter.

Government’s legacy from the 20th century came by way of former presidents Franklin Roosevelt and Lyndon Johnson through the New Deal and Great Society.

These presidents changed a federal government that was out of sight to one that remains ever-expanding. We have a government to be seen and heard with a bureaucracy beyond anything our founders envisioned.

There is a portion of the population that delights in perpetuating government programs. What can they do next? How much can be spent? Where else can they intervene?

But the right question is how can we create independent, self-reliant Americans, and immigrants who want to contribute instead of take.

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