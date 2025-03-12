Trump Admin Cracks Down on Maine After Governor Publicly Defies Transgender Order

Weeks after Democratic Maine Gov. Janet Mills said the state would defy President Donald Trump’s executive order banning transgender athletes from women’s sports, the state is learning the price of that defiance.

On Tuesday, the Department of Agriculture said it was pausing federal money to the University of Maine System, according to The Hill.

In fiscal 2024, the USDA gave the University of Maine almost $30 million toward agricultural research, development programs for youth, and farmer assistance.

“An email forwarded to the University of Maine that appears to have originated from the USDA’s Office of the Chief Financial Officer directs the department’s ‘awarding agencies and staff offices to temporarily no longer issue any payments or authorize any other releases of funding to Columbia University or the University of Maine System,'” a University of Maine representative said, according to Fox News.

The Trump administration announced it is blocking federal aid to Columbia, alleging the college is anti-Semitic.

“The message goes on to state, ‘This pause is temporary in nature while USDA evaluates if it should take any follow-on actions related to prospective Title VI or Title IX violations. Please take any necessary actions to effectuate this direction from leadership. This pause will remain in effect until further notice,'” the Maine representative said.

The Maine representative said, the universities “were in compliance with relevant state and federal laws and that UMS universities are members of the NCAA,” adding the system is “unaware” of any Title VI violations. Title VI bans discrimination on the basis of race, color or national origin.

The NCAA has revised its transgender policy to ban transgender athletes form playing in women’s sports.

The Department of Education has said it will investigate the state over potential Title IX violations. Title IX bans discrimination on the basis of gender.

The Department of Health and Human Services has asked the Justice Department to take action against the state over allowing transgender athletes to compete against women.

At a February meeting with governors at the White House, Trump and Mills clashed, according to a video posted on X.

Trump asked Mills if she would comply with his order banning transgender athletes form women’s sports.

“We’ll comply with state and federal law,” Mills replied.

“Well, we are the federal law. … You better do it because you’re not going to get any federal funding at all if you don’t,” Trump said.

“And by the way, your population, even though it’s somewhat liberal, although I did very well there, your population doesn’t want men playing in women’s sports, so you’d better comply because otherwise you’re not getting any, any federal funding,” Trump said.

“We’ll see you in court,” Mills replied.

“Good! I’ll see you in court. I look forward to that. That should be a really easy one,” Trump said. “And enjoy your life after governor because I don’t think you’ll be in elected politics.”

