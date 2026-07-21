Trump Admin Deports Over 100 Haitians Convicted of Heinous Crimes

More than 100 criminal illegal immigrant Haitians have been deported back to Haiti.

The Department of Homeland Security said it successfully completed a July 16 deportation flight, according to an agency news release.

“Last week, ICE deported pedophiles, carjackers, drug traffickers and perpetrators of fraud to Haiti,” Assistant DHS Secretary Lauren Bis said.

“Criminal illegal aliens have NO place in American communities. Our message to illegal aliens is clear: LEAVE NOW. If you don’t, we will find you and deport you,” she said.

As noted by Fox News, the U.S. Supreme Court last month said Haitians granted Temporary Protected Status cannot use federal courts to avoid a return to the island.

About 520,000 Haitians on TPS live in the U.S.

Mike Waltz, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, noted that the U.S. is supporting efforts to clean up Haiti, according to The Associated Press.

Do you support what Trump has done on illegal immigration? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (25 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Waltz said the U.S. would act to prevent gang use of social media to issue threats and recruit children.

Waltz called the posts “incredibly disturbing.”

He didn’t provide details of U.S. actions, according to the AP.

Waltz added that nations can help airlift troops to Haiti and should support a U.N.-backed mission to rush troops to the troubled island.

He noted the need for action, citing a recent incident in which gang members set on fire an armored vehicle that was stuck in a ditch, forcing Haitian police to flee into the arms of gang members.

“They were flayed alive on the streets,” Waltz said, noting that the bodies of the dead officers were pinned to the charred vehicle.

“I want everyone to understand the fight ahead,” he added.

Jack Christofides, special representative of the U.N.-backed force, said the troops have begun what he expects will be a long and difficult mission.

“The political and humanitarian environment nevertheless remains extremely challenging,” he said. “Armed gangs are likely to adapt their tactics to stay in control.”

Waltz said there’s a need for equipment — such as heavy bulldozers — to clear gang-controlled areas.

“Haiti’s just a few hundred miles from Florida,” he said, according to the AP. “In that regard, it’s a critical interest to the United States.”

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.