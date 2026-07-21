Share
News
A Qantas Boeing B737-838 plane, registration VH-XZP in Retro Livery and known as "Retro Roo," coming into land from the north on the main runway of Sydney Kingsford-Smith Airport as flight QF454 from Melbourne.
A Qantas Boeing B737-838 plane, registration VH-XZP in Retro Livery and known as "Retro Roo," coming into land from the north on the main runway of Sydney Kingsford-Smith Airport as flight QF454 from Melbourne. (SCM Jeans / Getty Images)

Trump Admin Deports Over 100 Haitians Convicted of Heinous Crimes

 By Jack Davis  July 21, 2026 at 11:48am
Share

More than 100 criminal illegal immigrant Haitians have been deported back to Haiti.

The Department of Homeland Security said it successfully completed a July 16 deportation flight, according to an agency news release.

“Last week, ICE deported pedophiles, carjackers, drug traffickers and perpetrators of fraud to Haiti,” Assistant DHS Secretary Lauren Bis said.

“Criminal illegal aliens have NO place in American communities. Our message to illegal aliens is clear: LEAVE NOW. If you don’t, we will find you and deport you,” she said.

As noted by Fox News, the U.S. Supreme Court last month said Haitians granted Temporary Protected Status cannot use federal courts to avoid a return to the island.

About 520,000 Haitians on TPS live in the U.S.

Mike Waltz, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, noted that the U.S. is supporting efforts to clean up Haiti, according to The Associated Press.

Do you support what Trump has done on illegal immigration?

Waltz said the U.S. would act to prevent gang use of social media to issue threats and recruit children.

Waltz called the posts “incredibly disturbing.”

He didn’t provide details of U.S. actions, according to the AP.

Waltz added that nations can help airlift troops to Haiti and should support a U.N.-backed mission to rush troops to the troubled island.

He noted the need for action, citing a recent incident in which gang members set on fire an armored vehicle that was stuck in a ditch, forcing Haitian police to flee into the arms of gang members.

Related:
Nearly 30% of 'Temporary' Haitian Refugees in The US Own Homes, Data Shows

“They were flayed alive on the streets,” Waltz said, noting that the bodies of the dead officers were pinned to the charred vehicle.

“I want everyone to understand the fight ahead,” he added.

Jack Christofides, special representative of the U.N.-backed force, said the troops have begun what he expects will be a long and difficult mission.

“The political and humanitarian environment nevertheless remains extremely challenging,” he said. “Armed gangs are likely to adapt their tactics to stay in control.”

Waltz said there’s a need for equipment — such as heavy bulldozers — to clear gang-controlled areas.

“Haiti’s just a few hundred miles from Florida,” he said, according to the AP. “In that regard, it’s a critical interest to the United States.”

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Illegal Alien Released Into US by Obama Administration Charged with Killing 3 in Hit-and-Run
U.S. Ramps Up Campaign Against Iran by Turning to a New Weapon
Fox News Star Crushes Lindsey Graham's Sister, Other Contenders in South Carolina Senate Poll
Musk Pledges $100 Million to 'Historically Accurate' Version of 'The Odyssey' with Mel Gibson as Director
Trump Lays Out Specific Consequences for Each Iranian Boat Strike 'From This Point Forward'
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , ,

Conversation