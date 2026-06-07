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U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin participates in a roundtable discussion on efforts to combat per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances at EPA headquarters on May 18, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin participates in a roundtable discussion on efforts to combat per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances at EPA headquarters on May 18, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Heather Diehl / Getty Images)

Trump Admin Eliminating Animal Testing in EPA, Shifting to New Options That Are Faster and More Accurate

 By Jack Davis  June 7, 2026 at 6:00am
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The Environmental Protection Agency is on a fast track toward eliminating animal testing, according to EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin.

“The Trump EPA is eliminating animal testing by accelerating the shift to modern, gold standard science,” Zeldin posted on X.

“Today, we are announcing 13 new high-quality alternatives to animal testing that will deliver faster, more accurate scientific results,” he wrote.

The EPA had been moving in this direction, but the Biden administration eliminated deadlines to end animal testing, “delaying scientific progress on developing alternatives that would save more animals from experimentation,” EPA said in a news release.

The first Trump administration set 2035 as the goal date to end animal testing. Despite the Biden administration’s efforts, Zeldin said the goal remains.

The EPA said it is updating what are known as New Approach Methods for assessing the impact of chemicals under the Toxic Substances Control Act and Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act.

The release said new techniques such as “human cell models and advanced computer-based methods” will help the agency “identify hazards and exposures faster and often with results that are more relevant to people, not laboratory animals.”

“Last year, EPA used high-quality alternative scientific methods to animal testing in its cancer evaluations for dibutyl phthalate and di(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate for the first time ever, sparing an estimated 1,600 mice and rats from undergoing lab experiments,” the release said.

“When the Trump Administration makes a commitment, we deliver. With today’s announcement, we’re accelerating the shift to modern, gold standard science — without the use of animal testing — by using new, innovative methods to review chemicals,” Zeldin said.

“By broadening high-quality alternatives and inviting strong new candidates, we can deliver faster, more protective decisions while reducing animal testing.”

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The agency has also reached out to researchers to propose methods for consideration as methods to avoid animal testing.

“Stakeholders bring cutting-edge science, real-world data, and fit-for-purpose methods tailored to specific chemicals and use patterns, helping close data gaps and improve accuracy,” the release said.

“This open, gold-standard, science-driven pathway will grow the toolbox of reliable alternatives, improve transparency, reduce animal testing, and help deliver clearer, faster, and more predictable chemical safety decisions that support innovation and U.S. competitiveness,” the release said.

The release noted that new approaches “advance humane science by reducing and replacing animal use — without sacrificing quality.”

Further, they “deliver results more quickly and often with greater human relevance, helping EPA catch real risks sooner and protect workers, communities, and consumers.”

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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