Share
News
President Donald Trump speaks alongside Attorney General Pam Bondi during her swearing in ceremony in the Oval Office at the White House on Feb. 5, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
President Donald Trump speaks alongside Attorney General Pam Bondi during her swearing in ceremony in the Oval Office at the White House on Feb. 5, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Trump Admin Files Lawsuit Against Deep Blue State: 'Root Cause of the Violence'

 By Bryan Chai  June 13, 2025 at 4:00am
Share

The administration of President Donald Trump has made it very clear that cracking down on illegal immigration is one of its top priorities — if not the top priority.

Trump has empowered agencies like U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security, cutting away much of the previous administration’s orders that had effectively hamstrung those groups.

It’s a platform that Trump has essentially campaigned on three times, and it’s one that clearly resonates with his base.

(“Build the wall!” for example.)

Despite that, however, the president has faced all manner of resistance to his crackdown efforts, particularly from Democratic states and associated sanctuary cities.

Most recently, Trump has entered a very public feud with California’s Democratic leadership over the anti-ICE riots that have turned violent in Los Angeles.

Trump’s critics argued that the president’s deployment of the National Guard and, eventually, the Marines, had only escalated and worsened the tensions.

The Trump administration countered that criminal activity was what prompted its response in the first place.

But while those fires smolder, the Trump administration is setting its sights on a different reliably Democratic state.

Do you approve of the job Pam Bondi has done as AG?

On Thursday, the Department of Justice announced that “the United States filed a complaint against the State of New York, challenging state policies that blocked immigration officials from arresting individuals at or near New York courthouses.

“Specifically, the complaint challenges a law, called the Protect Our Courts Act, that purposefully shields dangerous aliens from being lawfully detained at or on their way to or from a courthouse and imposes criminal liability for violations of the shield.

“This law and accompanying polices violate the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution because they obstruct the execution of federal immigration authorities.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi warned of the destruction that “lawless sanctuary” policies can wreak.

“Lawless sanctuary city policies are the root cause of the violence that Americans have seen in California, and New York State is similarly employing sanctuary city policies to prevent illegal aliens from apprehension,” Bondi said.

Related:
The Law Just Caught Up with 2 Alleged LA Rioters Accused of 'Vile Attacks' Against Officers

“This latest lawsuit in a series of sanctuary city litigation underscores the Department of Justice’s commitment to keeping Americans safe and aggressively enforcing the law,” she added.

Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate also echoed those concerns, noting that the policies were a massive impediment.

“Through these enactments, New York obstructs federal law enforcement and facilitates the evasion of federal law by dangerous criminals, notwithstanding federal agents’ statutory mandate to detain and remove illegal aliens,” Shumate said.

This DOJ release was released the same day the president suggested possibly shifting his hardline stance on illegal immigration enforcement.

Citing concerns among certain business sectors, the president promised that “changes are coming” to his current immigration policies, such that companies in the agriculture and tourism sectors can access labor from illegal aliens.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Fetterman Spent His Wedding Anniversary at Popular MAGA Spot Without His Wife: Report
Trump Admin Files Lawsuit Against Deep Blue State: 'Root Cause of the Violence'
Trump Hints at Shifting Stance on Immigration Due to Impact on Farmers: 'Changes Are Coming'
Trump Invites 'the Toughest Vote in the History of the US' to White House Party
Trump and Melania Booed as They Make Their Entrance, Sound Soon Fades as 'USA' Chant Erupts
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation