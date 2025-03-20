Trump Admin Frees American Held Hostage by Taliban for 2 Years - It's a Very Different Deal Than the Ones Struck by Biden

The Trump administration has freed an American citizen who had been held for more than two years in Afghanistan by the Taliban.

The 65-year-old was taken in December 2022 while visiting the country as a tourist, according to Fox News.

“George Glezmann is free. George was wrongfully detained in Afghanistan for two and a half years, but now he’s on his way to be reunited with his wife Aleksandra. Welcome home, George!” Secretary of State Marco Rubio posted on X.

George Glezmann is free. George was wrongfully detained in Afghanistan for two and a half years, but now he’s on his way to be reunited with his wife Aleksandra. Welcome home, George! 🇺🇸 — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) March 20, 2025

A diplomatic source said Glezmann’s release was done as a “goodwill gesture” by the Taliban as an indication of “trust” in the continued role of Qatar, which has been an intermediary between the United States and the Taliban-run government of Afghanistan, Fox News reported.

Because the deal was not a swap, it is different from the Biden administration’s deal to free Americans Ryan Corbett and William McKenty earlier this year.

In that release, the Biden administration sent Afghanistan a Taliban member who was in U.S. custody.

American George Glezmann freed by Taliban, returning to US https://t.co/sUnMU4DM1C — The Straits Times (@straits_times) March 20, 2025

Glezmann left Kabul Wednesday evening and went to Qatar, where he would meet hostage envoy Adam Boehler from the Trump administration and Qatari officials.

Glezmann had been a Delta Air Lines mechanic, according to NBC.

“With a mandate to secure the release of unjustly detained Americans overseas, envoy Adam Boehler has been in close contact with his Qatari counterparts on this case,” a diplomat told NBC.

“Following weeks of negotiations, a breakthrough was made by the Qataris during recent meetings with the Taliban,” the source, who was not named, said.

A statement from the Taliban said that having a meeting between U.S. officials and an Afghan delegation was a “significant step in rebuilding diplomatic engagement.”

“Continued discussions could pave the way for broader political and economic cooperation between the two countries,” the Taliban statement added.

Trump admin frees U.S. citizen George Glezmann from Taliban custody in Afghanistan after two years. The same Taliban Joe Biden HANDED back to Afghanistan in 2021 with billions of dollars of our weaponry as a bonus. pic.twitter.com/4uk9PdxVos — The Great Deplorable Henry (@Gr8DepHenry) March 20, 2025

Rubio praised Qatar for “steadfast commitment and diplomatic efforts” that he said were “instrumental in securing George’s release,” according to ABC.

“George’s release is a positive and constructive step,” Rubio said.

“It is also a reminder that other Americans are still detained in Afghanistan. President Trump will continue his tireless work to free ALL Americans unjustly detained around the world,” Rubio said.

