Trump Admin Frees American Held Hostage by Taliban for 2 Years - It's a Very Different Deal Than the Ones Struck by Biden

 By Jack Davis  March 20, 2025 at 11:43am
The Trump administration has freed an American citizen who had been held for more than two years in Afghanistan by the Taliban.

The 65-year-old was taken in December 2022 while visiting the country as a tourist, according to Fox News.

“George Glezmann is free. George was wrongfully detained in Afghanistan for two and a half years, but now he’s on his way to be reunited with his wife Aleksandra. Welcome home, George!” Secretary of State Marco Rubio posted on X.

A  diplomatic source said Glezmann’s release was done as a “goodwill gesture” by the Taliban as an indication of “trust” in the continued role of Qatar, which has been an intermediary between the United States and the Taliban-run government of Afghanistan, Fox News reported.

Because the deal was not a swap, it is different from the Biden administration’s deal to free Americans Ryan Corbett and William McKenty earlier this year.

In that release, the Biden administration sent Afghanistan a Taliban member who was in U.S. custody.

Has Trump’s foreign policy been a big step up from Biden’s?

Glezmann left Kabul Wednesday evening and went to Qatar, where he would meet hostage envoy Adam Boehler from the Trump administration and Qatari officials.

Glezmann had been a Delta Air Lines mechanic, according to NBC.

“With a mandate to secure the release of unjustly detained Americans overseas, envoy Adam Boehler has been in close contact with his Qatari counterparts on this case,” a diplomat told NBC.

“Following weeks of negotiations, a breakthrough was made by the Qataris during recent meetings with the Taliban,” the source, who was not named, said.

A statement from the Taliban said that having a meeting between U.S. officials and an Afghan delegation was a “significant step in rebuilding diplomatic engagement.”

“Continued discussions could pave the way for broader political and economic cooperation between the two countries,” the Taliban statement added.

Rubio praised Qatar for “steadfast commitment and diplomatic efforts” that he said were “instrumental in securing George’s release,” according to ABC.

“George’s release is a positive and constructive step,” Rubio said.

“It is also a reminder that other Americans are still detained in Afghanistan. President Trump will continue his tireless work to free ALL Americans unjustly detained around the world,” Rubio said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation