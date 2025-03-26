A new Trump administration partnership is designed to ensure that illegal immigrants are not living in public housing while American families are left out in the cold.

On Monday, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem today signed the “American Housing Programs for American Citizens” Memorandum of Understanding.

The agreement is designed to allow American citizens to have priority for public housing, and not illegal immigrants, according to a news release posted on HUD’s website.

The release said about 9 million people are currently living in public housing who have no proof of eligibility.

“Under @POTUS, Americans will no longer take a back seat to illegal aliens. DHS @Sec_Noem and I want to make it clear: No more taxpayer-funded housing for illegals,” Turner wrote in a post on X.

HUD will support an Incident Command Center to share data between the two agencies.

“American tax dollars should be used for the benefit of American citizens, especially when it comes to an issue as pressing as our nation’s housing crisis,” Turner said.

“This new agreement will leverage resources including technology and personnel to ensure American people are the only priority when it comes to public housing. We will continue to work closely with DHS to maximize our resources and put American citizens first.”

Noem said the partnership is a whole-of-government approach in action.

“The Biden Administration prioritized illegally aliens over our own citizens, including by giving illegal aliens taxpayer-funding housing at the expense of Americans. Not anymore,” she explained.

“The entire government will work together to identify abuse and exploitation of public benefits and make sure those in this country illegally are not receiving federal benefits or other financial incentives to stay illegally,” she continued.

Noem closed with a warning to illegal immigrants: “If you are an illegal immigrant, you should leave now. The gravy train is over.”

In the video posted to X, Turner said the “wasteful misappropriation” of resources “that have been going to assist illegal aliens in our country will no longer go to assist them, but instead to assist the American people.”

“We have a housing affordability crisis in our country, and so today we are ensuring that American taxpayer dollars are used to assist the American people,” he said.

“Unfortunately under the Biden administration, they prioritized illegal aliens over American families,” Noem said.

She said the partnership will “make sure that these housing programs are going only to people who deserve it; people who are in this country, that need assistance, that want a better life for their families.”

The release said data from the Center for Immigration Studies shows about 59 percent of illegal immigrants families use at least one public assistance program, costing taxpayers about $42 billion.

