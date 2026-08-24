Trump Admin Invokes FDR and Churchill in Declaring 'Economic D-Day'

The Trump administration has in recent days warned Iran of an impending “economic D-Day” if it doesn’t promptly comply with U.S. demands.

The campaign began Wednesday with President Donald Trump accusing Iran of having “failed to take” the opportunity to make a deal and issued a warning of “economic warfare and isolation on an unprecedented scale.”

The president also weaved Iran’s allies into the threat.

“Today, I am also announcing that ANY country that allows its financial institutions, businesses, airports, or government entities to provide any type of lifeline to Iran will itself face TREMENDOUS Economic Consequences. … This will be an ECONOMIC D-DAY,” he wrote.

BREAKING: President Trump announces “the most crushing economic operation ever taken against a country” on Iran. Trump says any country that does business with Iran will face “tremendous economic consequences.” This is “Economic D-Day” President Trump says. pic.twitter.com/sp8PWZBnwO — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) August 19, 2026

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent doubled down on the administration’s threats in a Financial Times commentary published Sunday in which he cited the World War II actions of President Franklin D. Roosevelt and U.K. Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

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“In 1943, the Allied powers convened the Tehran Conference to plot the course of an uncharted act,” he wrote. “As Roosevelt and Churchill weighed a campaign that would culminate in the Normandy landings, they asked themselves what could be done ‘to bring the greatest pressure to bear on the enemy’.

“History has returned that question to Tehran. And the moment has arrived to answer it with the full weight of American resolve.”

He continued by noting that although the Trump administration has decimated Iran’s military capabilities and its nuclear program, it’s now time for an “economic D-Day” that’ll not only target Iran but also its allies as well.

“The world should understand that our objective is to sever every economic lifeline that sustains the tyrannical regime until Tehran stands alone,” Bessent explained in both the Financial Times and an accompanying post to the social media platform X.

President Trump has dismantled Iran’s military capabilities, destroyed nearly 100 percent of its military factories, and buried its nuclear program. We are now entering the endgame. At dawn begins an economic D-Day — the single greatest financial offensive ever marshaled against… — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) August 23, 2026

“President Donald Trump and the overwhelming might of our military have significantly dismantled Iran’s military capabilities and weakened its nuclear programme. Now we are entering the endgame. At dawn begins an economic D-Day — the single greatest financial offensive ever marshalled against an adversary,” he added.

Bessent concluded his column by warning that if Iran strikes back during this process, there will be hell to pay.

“And if, as the regime’s grasp on power crumbles alongside its economy, Iran resorts to military action against US forces or its Gulf neighbours, make no mistake: President Trump will respond swiftly and decisively,” he wrote.

“The president has created the conditions to leverage every agency, every authority and action many assumed we would never summon,” he added.

All this comes days after Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf issued a shocking public statement warning the rogue nation’s leaders that their military alone can’t protect them if the Iranian people are starving and economic conditions continue to deteriorate.

“We are hungry, we cannot survive,” he said, according to the Middle Eastern news outlet Al Bawaba. “No matter how much military power we have, if people are hungry and we don’t have financial circulation, economic growth and domestic production, we will not endure.”

Meanwhile, Iran’s currency has dropped to a “record low against [the] dollar,” according to CNN.

“Iran’s ​currency – the rial – has dropped ⁠to a record ⁠low of more ‌than ⁠two million to the US dollar on the open market,” the network reported.

Iranian currency on open market 1975: 1 USD = 75 Iranian Rials 2015: 1 USD = 32,600 Iranian Rials Today: 1 USD = 1,999,000 Iranian Rials — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) August 23, 2026

Bessent ended his Financial Times piece with a question that countries siding with the Iranian regime will need to answer:

“As a great wave of American resolve comes ashore, are Iran’s enablers willing to wager their future against it?”

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