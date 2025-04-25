Share
News
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said New York City's congestion toll represents "a war on the working-class Americans who work in that space."
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said New York City's congestion toll represents "a war on the working-class Americans who work in that space." (Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Trump Admin Kicks Out Prosecutors Who Accidentally Leaked Doubts: 'Legal Malpractice'

 By Randy DeSoto  April 24, 2025 at 5:34pm
Share

The Department of Transportation announced Thursday it had removed prosecutors from its case against New York over a congestion toll.

The U.S. attorneys in question — assigned to the Justice Department’s Southern District of New York — filed an internal legal memo Wednesday night revealing what the lawyers thought were the weaknesses in their case against New York City’s Mass Transit Authority.

The New York Times reported that the memo has since been removed from the public docket, and the prosecutors have been replaced by others in the DOJ.

The Times said that the congestion pricing program, the first of its kind in the nation, charges drivers $9 to enter Manhattan Island below 60th Street during peak traffic hours.

The purpose of the fee is to reduce traffic and pollution and raise funds for the mass transit system. The Biden administration approved the plan in November 2024, and the toll began being assessed on Jan. 5. The Trump administration is seeking to end it.

In the wrongly filed 11-page memo arguing against the administration’s position, “three assistant U.S. attorneys on the case warned that Sean Duffy, the transportation secretary, was using shaky rationale to end the tolling plan and was ‘exceedingly likely’ to fail, the lawyers wrote,” according to the Times.

Rather than target the legality of the toll, the attorneys recommended that the Transportation Department seek to withdraw its approval “as a matter of changed agency priorities.”

Do you think Trump has kept his promise to drain the swamp?

The New York Post reported that DOT spokeswoman Halee Dobbins addressed the memo snafu, saying, “Are SDNY lawyers on this case incompetent or was this their attempt to RESIST? At the very least, it’s legal malpractice. It’s sad to see a premier legal organization continue to fall into such disgrace.”

“SDNY’s memo doesn’t represent reality. [New York Gov.] Kathy Hochul’s congestion pricing war against the working class was hastily approved by the Biden Administration after Donald Trump was elected,” she added.

“Taxpayers already financed the highways that Hochul is now shutting down to the driving public and there is no free alternative. This is unprecedented and illegal. If New York doesn’t shut it down, the Department of Transportation is considering halting projects and funding for the state,” Dobbins said.

Nicholas Biasem, spokesman for SDNY, said in a statement to the court that his office’s since-removed filing “was a completely honest error and was not intentional in any way.”

Related:
Being Tough on Crime Works: New Report Confirms Trump's Blistering Impact on the Law

Duffy spoke about his decision to seek to block the toll in February, telling CBS News, “We’ve never had a program like that, where there’s not a free public road to get into a certain area.”

“You can’t take American taxpayers who paid for roads and block them out,” he added. “I think it’s a war on the working-class Americans who work in that space.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




JD Vance Has Perfect One-Line Response to Democrats Freaking Out About Arrest of Wisconsin Judge
Pam Bondi Reveals 'Truly Horrific' Actions of Wisconsin Judge Arrested by FBI: 'You're Not Gonna Believe This'
Judge Arrested by Federal Agents After Allegedly Aiding Illegal Alien
Trump Admin Kicks Out Prosecutors Who Accidentally Leaked Doubts: 'Legal Malpractice'
Fact Check: Did Pete Hegseth Have a Makeup Studio Installed in the Pentagon?
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation