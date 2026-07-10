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The Department of Justice building in Washington, D.C. (Douglas Rissing / Getty Images)

Trump Admin Knocks Out Radically Woke 'Equal Opportunity' Rule, Makes It Much Harder to Sue Over Racism and Win

 By Samuel Short  July 10, 2026 at 3:41pm
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Disparate-impact liability suffered a major blow in June per a memorandum issued by the Office of Legal Counsel for the Trump administration.

This legal theory was concocted to hold employers responsible if outcomes through hiring practices among a particular race, sex, or other class were disproportionate.

On June 9, Missouri Republican Sen. Eric Schmitt posted to social media platform X that the Office of Legal Counsel had found the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s guidelines under Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act regarding disparate impact liability unconstitutional.

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Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




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