Trump Admin Knocks Out Radically Woke 'Equal Opportunity' Rule, Makes It Much Harder to Sue Over Racism and Win

Disparate-impact liability suffered a major blow in June per a memorandum issued by the Office of Legal Counsel for the Trump administration.

This legal theory was concocted to hold employers responsible if outcomes through hiring practices among a particular race, sex, or other class were disproportionate.

On June 9, Missouri Republican Sen. Eric Schmitt posted to social media platform X that the Office of Legal Counsel had found the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s guidelines under Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act regarding disparate impact liability unconstitutional.

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