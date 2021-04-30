Commentary
Commentary
President Joe Biden speaks during a drive-in rally at Infinite Energy Center in Duluth, Georgia, on Thursday.
President Joe Biden declared that "building a massive wall that spans the entire southern border is not a serious policy solution. It is a waste of money that diverts attention from genuine threats to our homeland security." (Brendan Smialowski - AFP / Getty Images)
COMMENTARY

Trump Admin Lawyer: Biden ‘100 Percent’ Broke Federal Law by Withholding Funds for Border Wall

Cameron ArcandApril 30, 2021 at 3:31pm
Combined Shape

Mark Paoletta, who served as general counsel to the Office of Management and Budget during the Trump administration, said Thursday he’s certain President Joe Biden broke a federal law by stopping funds from being used for border wall construction.

During a hearing of the House Budget Committee, Republican Rep. Jason Smith of Missouri asked Paoletta whether the president’s controversial decision violated a 1974 law that limits a president’s power to withhold funds.

“Do you believe that the executive branch violated GAO’s standard of the Impoundment Control Act when it began withholding funds for the border wall?” Smith asked.

“100 percent,” Paoletta responded.

Trending:
CNN's Don Lemon Fails to Get Guest to Take 'Bait,' Instead Gets Contradicted on Slavery

The White House issued a proclamation on Jan. 20 halting funding for building a barricade at the southern border, which was one of the top priorities of former President Donald Trump.

“Like every nation, the United States has a right and a duty to secure its borders and protect its people against threats,” the Biden order said. “But building a massive wall that spans the entire southern border is not a serious policy solution.

“It is a waste of money that diverts attention from genuine threats to our homeland security.”

Should the Biden administration restore funding for construction of the border wall?

Republican lawmakers asked the Government Accountability Office for a review to determine whether the administration violated laws that allow Congress to have control over where federal funds go, Politico reported last month.

The report said the GAO confirmed that it was investigating the matter.

The GOP lawmakers attributed Biden’s reversal of Trump policies, including the order halting border wall funding, to the ongoing crisis at the southern border.

The new administration wanted to show off immediately that it was somehow superior in its approach to border policy compared with the previous White House — but that is far from the truth.

Biden has made little to no effort to secure the border in a way that is more humane, and instead prompted a significant influx of migrants to arrive in the United States without any plans to bring it to an end.

Related:
Texas Sheriff Rips Into Biden Admin for Reportedly Forcing National Guard to Pick Up Trash at Southern Border

The surge of migrants, particularly of unaccompanied minors, created a processing disaster that received bipartisan attention.

A physical wall is not a foolproof solution but serves as an effective deterrent if there is the use of technology and officers are nearby for additional support.

Paoletta’s statement about Biden potentially violating federal law is important to note given the current circumstances, and should not be taken lightly.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →






We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

In September 2020, Cameron joined The Western Journal as a Commentary Writer, where he has written articles on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Recall Gavin Newsom" effort and the 2020 election aftermath. The "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Location
Orange County
Languages Spoken
English




Young Not Stupid: AZ Law Provides Major New Protection Against Gov't Stealing Citizens' Property, Every State Needs This Law
Someone Took a Tally During Massive Cleanup of Los Angeles Park, Here Are the Sick Details of What Was Found Among 35 Tons of Trash
Dem Sen. Sinema Rips Into Biden: The 'Reality Is' There 'Is a Crisis,' 'We All Know It'
Devastating Jobs Report Reveals Biden Completely Failed to Reach 2 Million Jobs in First 100 Days
GOP Rep Raises Alarm After Discovering Who Stands to Benefit from Biden Pushing Electric Bus Company
See more...

Conversation