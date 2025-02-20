Trump Admin Makes 'Extremely Concerning' Discovery About Biden EPA - Billions Set Aside for Stacey Abrams-Linked Group

The Department of Government Efficiency continues to root out wasteful spending, further damaging the legacy of former President Joe Biden.

The Washington Free Beacon reported Wednesday that the DOGE found $2 billion dollars set aside by Biden‘s Environmental Protection Agency as a grant to Power Forward Communities, which is linked to Democratic activist and former Georgia state Rep. Stacey Abrams.

The grant was awarded in April 2024 through the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund program under the EPA.

Although Power Forward Communities’ links to Abrams presents problems, the details of the organization make this situation worse.

Power Forward Communities had only been established a few months prior to it receiving the grant.

The Beacon — citing tax filings — reported its revenue in the first three months was only $100.

Current EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin commented, “It’s extremely concerning that an organization that reported just $100 in revenue in 2023 was chosen to receive $2 billion. That’s 20 million times the organization’s reported revenue.”

Zeldin tied this grant to the Biden administrations scheme in parking $20 billion outside a financial institution shortly before leaving office, saying, “As we continue to learn more about where some of this money went, it is even more apparent how far-reaching and widely accepted this waste and abuse has been.”

Power Forward Communities made a single press release saying where grant money will go.

“This grant provides needed capital to transform the marketplace for heat pumps, heat pump water heaters, induction stoves, solar panels, home battery systems, EV chargers, and wiring and weatherization upgrades that support them,” it read.

Power the Future Executive Director Daniel Turner called the grant “out-and-out fraud.”

“For an organization that has no experience in this, that was literally just established, and had $100 in the bank to receive a $2 billion grant — it doesn’t just fly in the face of common sense, it’s out-and-out fraud,” he alleged.

From the facts presented, that’s exactly what it looks like.

Abrams seemingly set up an organization, so the Biden administration could funnel her billions in tax dollars.

Any responsible taxpayer should be flying into a rage right about now.

We were compelled to prop up Biden’s corruption for four years with our hard-earned dollars.

How Democrats could possibly oppose any of the work the DOGE is doing with Wednesday’s news goes against reason. All the rhetoric coming from that party since the DOGE began its work has centered around labeling government in a “constitutional crisis.”

Funneling money to activists like Abrams is infuriating, but the mental gymnastics her fellow Democrats are going to do to justify it will be outright amusing.

