Is Europe the answer to the United States’ egg shortage?

Bloomberg reported Friday that the head of the Assoavi Italian association of egg producers Gian Luca Bagnara was approached by an official from a U.S. Embassy to see how many eggs Italian farmers could ship to the United States over the next six months.

Bagnara, almost in disbelief, told Bloomberg, “I thought I was on Candid Camera,” but added, once he understood the question was serious, “I felt really proud and started making inquiries. This could be an opportunity for building new international relations and we are eager to help,”

Italy is Europe’s fourth-largest egg producer, with 13 billion per year, but Bagnara said only about 10 percent of that is sold internationally.

Deutsche Welle reported Thursday that over 166 million domestic and wild birds have been culled since bird flu was detected in the U.S. in 2022.

Citing USDA data, DW reported 12.3 percent of caged birds were lost, along with 8 percent of the cage-free flock.

Not only Italy, but countries like Denmark, Sweden, Germany, Spain, France, and the Netherlands were also approached about the prospect.

DW also says the data indicate a drop in prices recently after surging 159 percent in a year. February’s price of $8.15 is now half of that.

To call this a solution would be short-sighted.

It is a Band-Aid, as next month is Easter and eggs will be in high demand.

If the Trump administration can accomplish this feat, it would be beneficial in the short term, but the reliance on European farmers should be just that.

The USDA released a statement on Feb. 26 announcing a $1 billion strategy to combat bird flu.

One prong of that strategy does involve trying to “explore options for temporarily increasing egg imports and decreasing exports, if applicable, to supplement the domestic supply, subject to safety reviews.”

The conversations happening in Italy seem to achieve that goal but cannot work alone in solving the problem, as the USDA included a more comprehensive strategy in its release.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins commented that the Trump administration looks to distinguish itself in addressing the issue, unlike Trump’s predecessor.

“The Biden administration did little to address the repeated outbreaks and high egg prices that followed. By contrast, the Trump administration is taking the issue seriously,” she said.

Along with turning to Europe, the removal of “burdensome” regulations, new biosecurity measures, increased aid to farmers, and protection of current egg-laying chickens’ well-being will be added to the USDA’s plans moving forward.

