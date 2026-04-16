Trump Admin Moves to Wipe Out the Last Remaining Convictions from January 6, Specifically Regarding Proud Boys and Oath Keepers

The Trump administration has begun the process of wiping away the convictions of 12 members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers who took part in the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro began the process with a court filing on Tuesday.

The legal filing referenced President Donald Trump’s 2025 executive order commuting the sentences of those charged in the Capitol incursion to time served.

“In the Executive Branch’s view, it is not in the interests of justice to continue to prosecute this case or the cases of other, similarly situated defendants,” the filing said.

“After all the fighting, it appears this chapter is finally over,” Zach Rehl, one of those whose conviction is being wiped away, posted on X.

After all the fighting, it appears this chapter is finally over. Persistently fighting for truth and justice pays off! I am beyond thrilled right now, I cant even begin to describe my feelings right now. Thank you for everyone who supported us in this fight! Love you all!… pic.twitter.com/aRTCJugV9J — Zach Rehl (@zach_rehl) April 14, 2026

“Persistently fighting for truth and justice pays off! I am beyond thrilled right now, I cant even begin to describe my feelings right now. Thank you for everyone who supported us in this fight! Love you all!”

Trump’s 2025 pardons cleared the criminal records of about 1,500 people charged in connection with that day’s events, according to The Washington Post.

The 12 Proud Boys and Oath Keepers who were convicted of seditious conspiracy were given different treatment. Their sentences were commuted, but nothing was done to wipe their records clean.

Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the Oath Keepers, is among those whose convictions would be wiped away, along with Kelly Meggs, Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Dominic Pezzola, Roberto Minuta, Eduardo Vallejo, Joseph Hackett, David Moerschel, Kenneth Harrelson, Jessica Watkins, and Riel.

Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio had his conviction vacated and charges dismissed last year.

🔴BREAKING🔴 Because of Zach’s motion and the efforts of many of us. Jeanine Pirro has moved to dismiss all charges In the ProudBoys sedition trial. They won’t need a pardon anymore. Full rights restored and full military benefits and back pay will be processed. Our lives are… pic.twitter.com/oB1ZLuyV7Y — Enrique Tarrio (@NobleOne) April 14, 2026

Tarrio praised the decision in a post on X.

“Because of Zach’s motion and the efforts of many of us. Jeanine Pirro has moved to dismiss all charges In the Proud Boys sedition trial,” he posted.

“They won’t need a pardon anymore. Full rights restored and full military benefits and back pay will be processed. Our lives are now closer to being whole,” he continued.

Tarrio thanked Pirro and Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche as well.

“My passion is my brothers and my community. And I take them seriously when they have suffered so much. And you have proven to share that passion,” Tarrio continued.

“And I huge thank you to President Donald J Trump @POTUS Thank you so much to the DOJ for doing what’s right and showing that justice is still alive in our country.”

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