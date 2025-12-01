Share
Secretary of State Marco Rubio, flanked by White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, speaks during a meeting with Ukrainian officials headed by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov in Hallandale Beach, Florida, on Nov. 30, 2025. (Chandan Khanna - AFP / Getty Images)

Trump Admin Negotiators Make High-Stakes Visit to Russia After 'Successful' Ukraine Meeting

 By Jack Davis  December 1, 2025 at 7:02am
American negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner head to Russia on Monday in an attempt to build upon Sunday’s talks with Ukraine to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Sunday’s meeting in Florida was labeled as productive, with Ukrainian envoys and an America delegation led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio meeting for more than four hours, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Negotiations focused on Ukraine’s future borders, two Ukrainian officials said, according to Axios. They said the talks were “difficult” and “intense,” but still productive.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he wants the entire Donbas region in eastern Ukraine. The U.S. has said a peace plan will require Ukraine to give Putin at least some of what he wants, which has been a tough pill for Ukraine to swallow.

President Donald Trump referred to Ukraine’s internal problems in which a corruption investigation toppled Andriy Yermak, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s chief of staff and top negotiator, according to The Guardian.

“Ukraine’s got some difficult little problems,” Trump said. “But I think that there’s a good chance we can make a deal.”

The Wall Street Journal report said security guarantees for Ukraine remain an unresolved issue.

“We don’t just want to end the war, we also want to help Ukraine be safe forever so never again will they face another invasion,” Rubio said.

“There’s more work to be done. This is delicate, it’s complicated, there are a lot of moving parts and obviously there’s another party involved here that’ll have to be a part of the equation,” he said.

Rustem Umerov, the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, said his team’s goal is a “prosperous, strong Ukraine.”

“This meeting was productive and successful,” he said.

The Trump administration initially developed a 28-point peace plan that was criticized as being too much in Russia’s favor. Talks have since modified that proposal.

“The U.S. is hearing us, U.S. is supporting us, U.S. is walking beside us,” Umerov said.

Putin last week said he will get what he wants one way or the other.

“When Ukrainian troops leave the territories they hold, then the fighting will stop,” Putin said. “If they don’t, then we’ll achieve that through military means.”

