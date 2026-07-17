Trump Admin Notifies States 'Whose Election Data Was Compromised' by China

During a prime-time speech last night, President Donald Trump announced that the election data of numerous states have been compromised and that he would be notifying them in the days to come.

The bombshell allegation was part of a major election integrity address by the president in which he discussed China’s purported meddling in the 2020 election.

He mentioned other security concerns as part of a larger push to get Congress to pass the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, also known as the SAVE America Act.

The bill is currently held up in the Senate, where Democrats and even some Republicans have vowed to stop it by any means necessary.

The president highlighted at the outset what he said was the gravest concern: Documents which “show that, over a period of years, starting during the 2020 election cycle, the People’s Republic of China carried out what is believed to be the largest compromise of election data in history, resulting in China’s illicit acquisition of 220 million U.S. voter files.”

“That information includes names, addresses, phone numbers, political party preferences, and other sensitive data that would be needed to register to vote and engage in other nefarious activities, which is exactly what was happening,” he said.

“This data loss presents an unprecedented election security nightmare. The intelligence even shows that China assigned a data exploitation unit specifically to this new project.”

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.@POTUS: Newly declassified documents show that over a period of years starting during the 2020 election cycle, the People’s Republic of China carried out what is believed to be the largest compromise of election data in history — resulting in China’s illicit acquisition of 220… pic.twitter.com/S6qudP0QoP — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 17, 2026

The president went on to add that “in light of the brand new and irrefutable information I have revealed tonight, my administration is in the process of notifying states whose election data was compromised by the People’s Republic of China and many others.”

“We will be working closely to mitigate any harm and we are taking swift action to ensure that sensitive voter data is better protected so we can never be bought, we can never be hacked, and we can never watch a stolen election again.”

“Tomorrow, the secretary of Homeland Security will hold a briefing to outline his department’s recent work confirming cyber vulnerabilities in our electronic voting systems.”

“They are bad,” he added. “We’re in the process of informing governors, senators and members of Congress of potential issues in their states.”

“If you look at voting today, it’s in such bad shape in so many states, and we are committing to fix it and we’re also committing to be working with those states and local jurisdictions to help them fix and patch known technical vulnerabilities before the midterm elections.”

Trump added that he’d ordered the Department of Homeland Security to speak with all states about non-citizens on their voter rolls, another major allegation in the Thursday speech.

.@POTUS: In light of the brand new and irrefutable information I have revealed tonight, my administration is in the process of notifying states whose election data was compromised by the People’s Republic of China and others. We will be working closely to mitigate any harm—and… pic.twitter.com/Xy5Xva0CP2 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 17, 2026

Trump said that over a quarter of a million voters who are ineligible to vote due to their lack of citizenship were discovered during an investigation.

The investigation determined that number was almost certainly an undercount, Trump added.

“Since Democrat states refused to share their voter files, the real number is actually much higher than that,” Trump said.

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