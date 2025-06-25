Trump Admin Preparing Move That Would Allow for Mass Deportation of Hundreds of Thousands of Illegal Aliens: Report

Illegal immigrants who sought to stave off deportation by filing asylum claims may find themselves in line for deportation according to a new report.

According to CNN, federal officials are considering a plan in which they would dismiss asylum claims for illegal immigrants, which would make them what CNN called “immediately deportable.”

CNN cited sources it did not name for the report.

The report said that illegal immigrants whose asylum claims are terminated would be subject to expedited removal.

Under President Trump’s leadership, we are working at turbo speed to deliver cost-effective and innovative ways to deliver on the American people’s mandate for mass deportations of criminal illegal aliens. We will expand facilities and bed space in just days, thanks to our… — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) June 24, 2025

Closing the cases of illegal immigrants who sought asylum with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will impact thousands of illegal immigrants, which the CNN report estimating there were about 250,000 cases in 2023 alone, during the height of the Biden-era spike in illegal immigrants entering the U.S.

The report said about 1.45 million people have asylum applications pending.

USCIS is an arm of the Department of Homeland Security and has been authorized by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to “take additional actions to enforce civil and criminal violations of the immigration laws,” the report said, citing an internal memo.

Would you like to see more deportations? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (497 Votes) No: 0% (1 Votes)

USCIS representative Matthew Tragesser said it had “nothing to announce at this time.”

“USCIS’ top priority remains the screening and vetting of all aliens seeking to come, live, or work in the United States. President Trump and Secretary Noem have given USCIS the ability to use all tools in our toolbox to ensure that the integrity of the immigration system is upheld, fraud is uncovered and expeditiously addressed, and illegal aliens are removed from the country,” he said.

The report noted that this would be a new role for USCIS, which has relied on Immigration and Customs Enforcement for deportations in the past.

Terminating asylum requests would come weeks after the administration ended a Biden-era program that allowed more than 500,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans.

The Department of Homeland Security began emailing notices to all program participants that “their parole is terminated, and their parole-based employment authorization is revoked – effective immediately,” according to a Department of Homeland Security news release.

“The Biden Administration lied to America,” Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said.

“They allowed more than half a million poorly vetted aliens from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela and their immediate family members to enter the United States through these disastrous parole programs; granted them opportunities to compete for American jobs and undercut American workers; forced career civil servants to promote the programs even when fraud was identified; and then blamed Republicans in Congress for the chaos that ensued and the crime that followed,” she said.

“Ending the CHNV parole programs, as well as the paroles of those who exploited it, will be a necessary return to common-sense policies, a return to public safety, and a return to America First,” she said.

The CHNV program began in 2022.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.