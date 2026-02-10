Trump Admin to Repeal Obama-Era Climate Rule in 'Largest Act of Deregulation in the History of the US'

The Trump administration is planning to wipe away the foundation that supported Obama-era regulations on greenhouse gasses, according to a new report.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the so-called “endangerment finding” of 2009 that labeled six greenhouse gasses as a threat to public health and welfare will be overturned.

The finding gave the Environmental Protection Agency legal authority to limit emissions from power plants and vehicles.

“This amounts to the largest act of deregulation in the history of the United States,” EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin said.

Trump admin to repeal Obama-era greenhouse gas finding in large-scale deregulationhttps://t.co/Ci46PRtHKH — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) February 10, 2026

The final rule is expected to be made public this week, the Journal wrote.

The Journal said the rule “removes the regulatory requirements to measure, report, certify and comply with federal greenhouse-gas emission standards for motor vehicles, and repeals associated compliance programs, credit provisions and reporting obligations for industries,” citing administration officials it did not name as the source of the report.

The new rule will not directly overturn regulations on power plant emissions but could be a first step in that direction, The Journal report said.

Trump began the process on the day he became president by directing the EPA to determine if the finding should remain in place. In July, the EPA first proposed rescinding the finding.

The report said the officials it did not name estimated removing the finding would reduce costs of compliance by about $1 trillion.

“More energy drives human flourishing,” Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said. “Energy abundance is the thing that we have to focus on, not regulating certain forms of energy out.”

On Wednesday, Trump is scheduled to announce an executive order directing the War Department to buy electricity from coal-fired power plants.

Trump has made no secret of his support for wiping away regulations that constrict America’s energy supplying.

“My Administration is committed to unleashing American energy, especially through the removal of all illegitimate impediments to the identification, development, siting, production, investment in, or use of domestic energy resources — particularly oil, natural gas, coal, hydropower, geothermal, biofuel, critical mineral, and nuclear energy resources,” Trump wrote in a 2025 fact sheet,

“An affordable and reliable domestic energy supply is essential to the national and economic security of the United States, as well as our foreign policy. Simply put, Americans are better off when the United States is energy dominant.”

Last month, Trump tweaked the climate change crowd over the extreme cold that hit the U.S.

“Record Cold Wave expected to hit 40 States. Rarely seen anything like it before. Could the Environmental Insurrectionists please explain — WHATEVER HAPPENED TO GLOBAL WARMING???” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

