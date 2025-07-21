Trump Admin Reportedly Unhappy with 'Madman' Netanyahu: 'Like a Child Who Just Won't Behave'

In a move that’s sure to vex the pro-Palestinian branch of the modern left, the administration of President Donald Trump has apparently made it clear that its patience is wearing thin when it comes to Israel.

Or, perhaps, more specifically, when it comes to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — who’s not exactly a beloved figure of the far left.

According to a blistering report from Axios, Trump’s inner circle is none too pleased with Netanyahu’s more violent impulses, especially in the aftermath of a recent strike on Syria.

The anonymous quotes procured by the outlet really do speak for themselves.

“Bibi acted like a madman. He bombs everything all the time,” one source told Axios, adding, “This could undermine what Trump is trying to do.”

(Trump, who has long opposed war, has urged bringing swift ends to both the Israel-Hamas conflict and the Ukraine-Russia conflict.)

Another official gave this damning assessment in the wake of Israel’s disastrous strike on a church in Taybeh of the occupied West Bank region: “The feeling is that every day there is something new. What the f***?”

But perhaps the most damning assessment of Netanyahu came from an official who questioned the maturity levels of the 75-year-old world leader.

“Netanyahu is sometimes like a child who just won’t behave,” another unnamed official said.

Yet another U.S. official chided Netanyahu for caving to political pressure, like that from the Druze minority in his country, which allegedly pressured him to bomb Syria.

“Bibi’s political agenda is driving his senses. It will turn out to be a big mistake for him long-term,” they said.

Of note, a senior Israeli official all but confirmed those suspicions, according to Axios.

“The U.S. wants to keep the new Syrian government stable and doesn’t understand why we attack in Syria, because of attacks on the Druze community there. We tried to explain to them that this is our commitment to the Druze community in Israel,” the Israeli official said.

A different U.S. official, meanwhile, almost seemed to present a warning to Netanyahu and his cabinet.

“The Israelis need to get their head out of their a**es,” an official said, noting that the Israelis seemed oblivious to just how much damage they have been doing to their goodwill.

Buttressing this report, both Trump and his ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, have come out against many of Israel’s actions of late.

Trump reportedly made a furious phone call to Netanyahu after the church bombing, prompting a rare apology from the country’s prime minister.

Huckabee, meanwhile, took things even further.

While touring the damaged church, Huckabee made clear that he was not at all pleased with what had happened.

“It is an act of terror,” Huckabee said of the church attack. “And it’s a crime. It should be consequenced and it should be consequenced harshly, because it is one of the last bastions of our civilization — the places we worship.”

He added: “Those who carry out acts of terror and violence in Taybeh — or anywhere — (should) be found and be prosecuted. Not just reprimanded; that’s not enough.”

