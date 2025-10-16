Trump Admin Retooling IRS to Go After Left Wing Groups Funding Political Violence: Report

Left-leaning groups that have been hiding in the shadows of a friendly Internal Revenue Service may find them exposed the cruel light of investigation, according to a new report.

The report in the Wall Street Journal said that actions taking shape within the IRS could be a prelude to “criminal inquiries of left-leaning groups.”

The report, which relies heavily on sources it did not name, said changes in the criminal-investigative division within the IRS could spawn investigations of left-wing money sources, such as George Soros, which the Trump administration links to the violent unrest taking place in Democrat-led cities.

A top IRS official has put together a list of potential targets, the report said.

The report named Gary Shapley, an adviser to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, as the lead figure in the effort. Bessent is also the acting IRS commissioner.

Shapley was one of the whistleblowers who appeared before Congress to allege that the investigation of Hunter Biden was heavily influenced by Biden administration politics.

The Journal reported that Shapley seeks to replace Guy Ficco who currently heads the investigations unit, as Bessent carries out a directive from President Donald Trump to find the financial networks underpinning antifa and other groups that are causing anarchy in major cities.

“Scott will do that. That’s easy for Scott,” Trump said during a recent cabinet meeting when asked about Bessent’s efforts.

In an interview with Andrew Kolvet on “The Charlie Kirk Show” on Tuesday, Bessent said his work is much like the efforts to identify the financing of the 9/11 terror attacks.

Will anyone affiliated with George Soros be charged in connection to IRS investigations? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 78% (1348 Votes) No: 22% (391 Votes)

“We have started to compile lists of the other networks, and there’s a long record here,” Bessent said.

“This is mission-critical for us now. … We are operationalizing this here at Treasury. We are going to track down who is responsible for this,” he said, referring to the upsurge in left-wing political violence, including Kirk’s Sept. 10 assassination.

Shapley responded to a Journal question about the alleged changes at the IRS by saying, “I’m grateful to continue in my role in reforming the IRS.”

A Treasury representative said the administration is bringing “the best of America’s private sector practices and organization” to the IRS. “The team’s focus remains collections, privacy, and customer service.”

The Journal report said the current administration approach was adopted after obstacles emerged in an earlier Trump administration effort to remove the tax-exempt status of nonprofits.

In August, Trump linked Soros to ongoing riots.

“George Soros, and his wonderful Radical Left son, should be charged with RICO because of their support of Violent Protests, and much more, all throughout the United States of America,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“We’re not going to allow these lunatics to rip apart America any more, never giving it so much as a chance to ‘BREATHE,’ and be FREE. Soros, and his group of psychopaths, have caused great damage to our Country! That includes his Crazy, West Coast friends. Be careful, we’re watching you!”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.