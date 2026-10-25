Trump Admin Sends Warning to New York Gov't: You Have 90 Days to Fix Your Fraud Problem

WASHINGTON — As the Trump administration continues to wage its war on fraud, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) says it has taken steps to crack down on the apparent widespread misuse of federal funds in the state of New York.

CMS officials hosted a press briefing on Wednesday to share updates about its ongoing efforts to eliminate fraud, waste and abuse across Medicare and Medicaid programs. There, the agency issued an official warning to the state of New York as an ongoing law enforcement investigation reveals rampant fraudulent healthcare centers in the state.

Dan Brillman, Director of Medicaid and Deputy Administrator at CMS, announced Wednesday the agency issued a compliance warning letter for failure to oversee its Medicare and Medicaid programs. New York has 30 days to answer and 90 days to come into compliance with the agency’s orders, Brillman shared with the gathered press.

“If New York can’t produce a corrective action plan, the question shifts from how to fix it to whether it can be fixed at all and should this even continue,” Brillman said. “The governor needs to take a hard look and make hard decisions not around the margins. This requires bold and serious action.”

Brillman said the state of New York spends more on Medicare and Medicaid programs per resident than any other state — to the tune of $126 billion dollars per year.

“What I say yesterday when we were there infuriates me,” Brillman said.

CMS Deputy Director Kim Brandt said she conducted audits of 15 so-called “Social Adult Daycare Centers (SADCS),” and found pre-filed Medicare and Medicaid billings for listed individuals who were not participants at the center.

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One such center also filed claims to request wheelchairs and disability aid.

“There were no wheelchairs there,” Brillman said at the briefing. “And those SADCS they do not provide medical care at all.”

The Inspector General for Health and Human Services, T. March Bell joined the press briefing stage to announce an increased law enforcement presence to crack down on fraud, specifically in the ongoing case in New York which he said now involves over one hundred law enforcement personnel.

Investigators from the Office of the Inspector General, HSI, and the FBI have been issued search warrants to probe for fraudulent Social Adult Daycare Centers in New York, Bell said.

“These are gumshoe investigators,” he added. “They go out underground, sometimes they pretend to be customers and they get the job done.”

Bell told the Daily Caller News Foundation that his team estimates there are “tens of thousands” of fraudulent healthcare centers operating across the 50 states.

Bell also shared that his office’s team of auditors have returned 45 million dollars a day to Medicare and Medicaid fraud trust funds.

In response to a question from the DCNF, CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz said the department had sent letters to over half of all the social adult daycare centers in New York.

“We sent more than one-hundred notices of different kinds,” Oz said. “Some people got arrested, some are gonna get excluded and can’t be billed in Medicare or Medicaid anymore and will be shut out of the federal system.”

Oz told the DCNF that his agency has deployed the “Hawthorne Effect.”

“If we tell you that we think you’re an outlier and you actually are cheating, you stop cheating because you know we’re watching,” he said.

Oz also followed up with Tuesday’s announcement from the White House Fraud Task Force for a “1 percent” whistleblower program — where individuals who alert the government about systemic fraud can get reimbursed.

In the press briefing, Oz reiterated President Donald Trump’s invitation for members of the media to participate in providing the administration with important clues to combat fraud.

“We actually want people telling us what the problems are,” Oz said. “Much of the firepower that was forcing shady actors in the opening has come from individuals on the outside.”

Oz also expressed that the agency’s biggest allies who have alerted them to the extent of fraud are people working within the healthcare system.

“It’s the good people … individuals who realize that you need personal care services appropriately offered or otherwise you’ll lose the whole program,” he said.

To continue to raise awareness, CMS also announced the agency would be releasing a first-of-its-kind 28 minute documentary live-streamed on X on Wednesday, showing the damage fraud does to the healthcare system across the country.

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