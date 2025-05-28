Trump Admin Set to 'Supercharge' Illegal Alien Arrests and Deportations: Report

Top Trump administration officials are putting on pressure to increase deportations.

Trump aide Stephen Miller and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem are calling for immigration agents to arrest 3,000 people a day, according to Axios, which cited people at the meeting it did not name as its sources. Axios said in its headline of the report that Miller and Noem want to “supercharge immigrant arrests.”

Miller called for an increase in arrests and deportations, noting the flood of illegal immigrants who crossed into America during the Biden administration.

“Keeping President Trump’s promise to deport illegal aliens is something the administration takes seriously,” White House representative Abigail Jackson said.

“We are committed to aggressively and efficiently removing illegal aliens from the United States, and ensuring our law enforcement officers have the resources necessary to do so. The safety of the American people depends upon it,” she said.

Almost 49,000 people are currently in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which tops the number Congress has allocated funds to hold.

Deportation numbers have been impacted by the dramatic drop in illegal immigrants entering the U.S. at the Southern Border.

As those numbers fall, ICE is making up for the decline by arresting and deporting illegal immigrants who have infiltrated communities far from the border.

Funding is also a limiting factor, which is why the so-called big beautiful bill before Congress would give immigrant enforcement $147 billion over the next 10 years.

In April, ICE deported over 17,200 people, according to NBC. That’s up about 29 percent from April 2024, when the Biden administration deported more than 13,300 people.

Since President Donald Trump took office, deportations have been increasing, from 11,000 in February and 12,300 in March.

“One reason we’re seeing such a massive increase is that ICE enforcement officers are finally able to do their jobs,” Tricia McLaughlin, a representative of the Department of Homeland Security, said.

“They are ready to go to work. They are eager to carry out their sworn duty to protect the American people, the homeland, and our way of life,” she said.

To detain more illegal immigrants, ICE has needed more space, which has led to the opening of 47 new facilities, bringing the total number of detention centers for illegal immigrants to 154.

Border czar Tom Homan said a recent Supreme Court decision that allows the administration to remove Venezuelans and others who used their now-rescinded Temporary Protected Status to remain in the U.S. will also increase deportations.

“Temporary protective status is supposed to be temporary. The sad thing is it’s never temporary, right?” Homan said, according to WXYZ-TV.

“ It’s given a temporary protective status because the conditions in the country are too dangerous for the alien to return that country. When that country’s conditions improves, TPS goes away and they need to go home. That’s the whole system, the way it’s set up. So President Trump’s following the law,” he said.

“I think the courts made the right decision and we’ll work quickly to deport as many as we can,” he said.

