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Vessels transit the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of the port city of Bandar Abbas in southern Iran on Sept. 5, 2026.
Vessels transit the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of the port city of Bandar Abbas in southern Iran on Sept. 5, 2026. (Atta Kenare - AFP / Getty Images)

Trump Admin Shows Iran What Real Power Looks Like: Responds to Attack By Annihilating 3 Oil Tankers

 By Jack Davis  September 5, 2026 at 3:57pm
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American armed forces attacked three Iranian oil carriers on Saturday after Iran attacked two U.S. warships.

“U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces struck three Iranian crude oil carriers, Sept. 5, after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched ballistic missiles toward two U.S. Navy warships patrolling regional waters,” CENTCOM posted on X.

“A U.S. aircraft carrier and guided-missile destroyer successfully evaded multiple unprovoked Iranian attacks. No American personnel were harmed,” the post said.

“Following Iran’s failed attacks, CENTCOM permanently disabled the IRGC crude oil carriers M/T Downy off the coast of Kharg Island and M/T Stark 1 near Jask. American forces also completely destroyed the unladen crude oil carrier M/T Kylo (also known as the ‘Noxen’) in the Gulf of Oman, striking the vessel in multiple critical locations to render it inoperable after the crew was directed to abandon ship,” the post added.

“The three Iranian crude oil tankers are part of a multibillion-dollar shadow network that funds the IRGC and its regional proxies. Iran has no means by which to defend them.”

The post carried a message from CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper to Iran: “Let the message to the IRGC be clear: If you shoot at two of our ships, we will impose an even higher economic cost — taking out three of yours.”

“We will not hesitate to defend American forces, and if necessary, destroy Iran’s limited and exposed oil fleet,” he said.

As noted by The Times of Israel, Iran claimed that after the U.S. strikes, it attacked oil tankers trying to transit the Strait of Hormuz.

Related:
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Despite Iranian efforts to close the strait, 17 million barrels of oil flowed through it Monday, Energy Secretary Chris Wright said, according to CNBC. That’s 3 million barrels below pre-war levels.

“With or without Iran, oil and gas will flow out of the Arabian Gulf region and it’s happening,” Wright said.

Meanwhile, Iran is facing shortages and runaway inflation from the U.S. blockade, which has been dubbed Operation Economic Outcast, according to The Guardian.

According to its report, “Iranians are facing runaway food inflation, closed petrol stations and a seemingly never-ending depreciation of the nation’s currency caused by a lack of foreign exchange reserves.”

“Vegetable oil in Iran in August cost 383% more than a year ago. The price of eggs rose by 294%, chicken by 177% and red meat by 148%,” the report said.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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