Trump Admin Shows Iran What Real Power Looks Like: Responds to Attack By Annihilating 3 Oil Tankers

American armed forces attacked three Iranian oil carriers on Saturday after Iran attacked two U.S. warships.

“U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces struck three Iranian crude oil carriers, Sept. 5, after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched ballistic missiles toward two U.S. Navy warships patrolling regional waters,” CENTCOM posted on X.

“A U.S. aircraft carrier and guided-missile destroyer successfully evaded multiple unprovoked Iranian attacks. No American personnel were harmed,” the post said.

“Let the message to the IRGC be clear: If you shoot at two of our ships, we will impose an even higher economic cost —taking out three of yours. We will not hesitate to defend American forces, and if necessary, destroy Iran’s limited and exposed oil fleet.” — Adm. Brad Cooper,… pic.twitter.com/UGGcSGsUtd — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) September 5, 2026

“Following Iran’s failed attacks, CENTCOM permanently disabled the IRGC crude oil carriers M/T Downy off the coast of Kharg Island and M/T Stark 1 near Jask. American forces also completely destroyed the unladen crude oil carrier M/T Kylo (also known as the ‘Noxen’) in the Gulf of Oman, striking the vessel in multiple critical locations to render it inoperable after the crew was directed to abandon ship,” the post added.

“The three Iranian crude oil tankers are part of a multibillion-dollar shadow network that funds the IRGC and its regional proxies. Iran has no means by which to defend them.”

Following the U.S. targeting of three Iranian oil tankers, Iran’s IRGC has responded by saying that the IRGC Navy targeted six tankers in the Strait of Hormuz today. Additional reports from Iranian news outlets are now also saying that the IRGC has threatened even more actions… pic.twitter.com/gEf5bFjEUk — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) September 5, 2026

The post carried a message from CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper to Iran: “Let the message to the IRGC be clear: If you shoot at two of our ships, we will impose an even higher economic cost — taking out three of yours.”

“We will not hesitate to defend American forces, and if necessary, destroy Iran’s limited and exposed oil fleet,” he said.

As noted by The Times of Israel, Iran claimed that after the U.S. strikes, it attacked oil tankers trying to transit the Strait of Hormuz.

As I have been reporting for months via my sources there are those in Iran who would fight to the end. If war ends, their power and money ends. Majority here and in Iran I’m sure just want peace. I’ve actually spoken with people who have family in Iran .. things are getting… https://t.co/EzdTLMx2c8 — Brian Sullivan (@SullyCNBC) September 5, 2026

Despite Iranian efforts to close the strait, 17 million barrels of oil flowed through it Monday, Energy Secretary Chris Wright said, according to CNBC. That’s 3 million barrels below pre-war levels.

“With or without Iran, oil and gas will flow out of the Arabian Gulf region and it’s happening,” Wright said.

Meanwhile, Iran is facing shortages and runaway inflation from the U.S. blockade, which has been dubbed Operation Economic Outcast, according to The Guardian.

The problem for Iran is that it is not forcing the United States into a confrontation. The blockade simply cannot continue indefinitely, and it is ultimately not in Iran’s favor. I understand there is a shortage of IRGC Aerospace Force personnel due to security concerns, but… https://t.co/7EQkafCHjz — OSINTWarfare (@OSINTWarfare) September 5, 2026

According to its report, “Iranians are facing runaway food inflation, closed petrol stations and a seemingly never-ending depreciation of the nation’s currency caused by a lack of foreign exchange reserves.”

“Vegetable oil in Iran in August cost 383% more than a year ago. The price of eggs rose by 294%, chicken by 177% and red meat by 148%,” the report said.

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