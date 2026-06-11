Share
News
New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, left, seen with President Donald Trump in a November photo, wanted to meet with Colombia's socialist president Gustavo Petro in New York this week but was told the meeting would violate visa restrictions against Petro.
New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, left, seen with President Donald Trump in a November photo, wanted to meet with Colombia's socialist president Gustavo Petro in New York this week but was told the meeting would violate visa restrictions against Petro. (Jim Watson- AFP /Getty Images)

Trump Admin Shuts Down Mamdani's Attempt to Meet with Foreign Leader

 By Michael Schwarz  June 11, 2026 at 3:15pm
Share

President Donald Trump’s administration has thwarted a planned meeting between two prominent democratic socialists.

According to The Washington Post, U.S. diplomats in the Colombian capital of Bogotá told Colombian officials that a planned meeting between Democratic Mayor Zohran Mamdani of New York City and leftist Colombian President Gustavo Petro in New York this week would violate U.S.-imposed visa restrictions against Petro.

Colombian officials took that to mean that the U.S. might arrest Petro if he went ahead with the Mamdani meeting.

Petro’s visa restrictions stem from comments he made outside United Nations headquarters in September 2025.

“I ask all the soldiers of the army of the U.S. not to point their rifles at humanity,” the Colombian president said to a group of pro-Palestinian supporters. “Disobey the orders of Trump. Obey the orders of humanity.”

“A visa is a privilege, not a right,” a State Department official told the Post. “Any individual’s U.S. visa is at risk of revocation if they visit America and outrageously implore U.S. soldiers to disobey orders of the duly elected president of the United States.”

Petro has also accused Trump of being “complicit in genocide” for supporting Israel’s war in Gaza. Trump, meanwhile, called the democratic socialist a “lunatic who’s got a lot of problems, mental problems.”

The two presidents did have what Trump characterized as a “terrific” meeting in February.

Since then, however, Petro has reportedly irritated Secretary of State Marco Rubio by criticizing U.S. boat strikes in Latin America and the capture earlier this year of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

According to The New York Times, the Colombian president’s criticisms of the boat strikes in particular prompted sanctions from the U.S. Treasury. Federal prosecutors also launched an investigation into possible drug-trafficking ties.

Still, Petro has continued to criticize the Trump administration and its support for Israel.

At the UN on Wednesday, for instance, the Colombian president declared that “the state of Palestine should be free and sovereign.”

Related:
VIDEOS: Mamdani's Knicks Party Descends Into Violence, Pandemonium With Cops Forced to Use Pepper Spray to Restore Order

In the past, the Rubio-led State Department has not hesitated to use the revocation of visas as leverage against foreigners who express support for the Palestinian cause.

Most notably, in March 2025, federal agents arrested Rumeysa Ozturk, a Ph.D student at Tufts University in Massachusetts, who wrote a pro-Palestinian Op-Ed.

Then, in August, Rubio revoked the visas of Mahmoud Abbas, president of the Palestinian Authority, along with 80 other officials.

Trump has responded to Petro’s criticisms by endorsing the right-wing candidate in Colombia’s upcoming presidential election, the Times reported.

Mamdani’s meeting with Petro had been scheduled for Friday at a university, where the mayor planned a public forum.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction →



Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




Trump Admin Shuts Down Mamdani's Attempt to Meet with Foreign Leader
New Poll: Majority of Americans Want Every Illegal Immigrant Deported
Republicans Crush Democrats in Congressional Baseball Game with Help of Senator's Epic Play
Trump Says US Has Gotten 'Millions of Barrels' of Oil Through the Strait of Hormuz 'Every Night,' and Iran Just Realized
Country Star Brad Paisley Urges Fans to Fight Proposed AI Data Center Near Nashville Zoo: 'Build 'Em Somewhere Else'
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,

Conversation