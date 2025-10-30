Trump Admin Slashes Annual Refugee Cap to an All-Time Low

President Donald Trump is cutting the number of refugees to be allowed into the United States to an all-time low.

Trump is also putting white Afrikaners from South Africa at the head of the line, according to the document that sets refugee limits for the 2026 federal fiscal year that began Oct. 1.

“The admissions of up to 7,500 refugees to the United States during Fiscal Year 2026 is justified by humanitarian concerns or is otherwise in the national interest,” the document said.

“The admissions numbers shall primarily be allocated among Afrikaners from South Africa pursuant to Executive Order 14204, and other victims of illegal or unjust discrimination in their respective homelands,” the document said.

President Trump has officially set the lowest refugee admissions cap in U.S. history, allocating 7,500 spots for this fiscal year, mostly for Afrikaners who the administration has claimed are facing racial discrimination in South Africa for being white. pic.twitter.com/3acTEXfX08 — Camilo Montoya-Galvez (@camiloreports) October 30, 2025

Executive Order 14204 said the U.S. will “promote the resettlement of Afrikaner refugees escaping government-sponsored race-based discrimination, including racially discriminatory property confiscation.”

The order noted as a basis for the action, “the Republic of South Africa (South Africa) recently enacted Expropriation Act 13 of 2024 (Act), to enable the government of South Africa to seize ethnic minority Afrikaners’ agricultural property without compensation. This Act follows countless government policies designed to dismantle equal opportunity in employment, education, and business, and hateful rhetoric and government actions fueling disproportionate violence against racially disfavored landowners.”

A recent report in The New York Times indicated that Trump has been encouraged to also prioritize European conservatives “targeted for peaceful expression of views online such as opposition to mass migration or support for ‘populist’ political parties.”

Trump had sought to restrict the flow of refugees in his first term and reduced the numbers until the cap on refugees was at 15,000 in the final year of his first term, according to the Associated Press.

In fiscal year 2024, the Biden administration brought in more than 100,000 refugees, which CBS reported was the highest level since the 1990s.

In fiscal 2025, the Biden administration set a limit of 125,000 refugees, according to The New York Times.

Refugee resettlement contracts are being shifted from the State Department to the Office of Refugee Resettlement at the Department of Health and Human Services, according to Politico.

The administration said the changes are part of a plan to resettle refugees “in a manner that serves the national interest, promotes efficient use of taxpayer dollars, protects the integrity of the United States immigration system, and supports refugees in achieving early economic self-sufficiency and assimilation into American society.”

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump has just set the annual limit for refugees into the U.S. at 7,500 and most will be South African farmers who can easily assimilate GREAT! I want very few refugees, and the ones who DO come here must be instantly prepared to adopt the American way. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/eeOxwqTWd8 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 30, 2025



In a January executive order that suspended refugee admissions temporarily, Trump wrote that “the United States lacks the ability to absorb large numbers of migrants, and in particular, refugees, into its communities in a manner that does not compromise the availability of resources for Americans, that protects their safety and security, and that ensures the appropriate assimilation of refugees.”

Trump wrote that “public safety and national security are paramount considerations” in operating the refugee program.

He wrote that the United States should “admit only those refugees who can fully and appropriately assimilate into the United States and to ensure that the United States preserves taxpayer resources for its citizens.”

