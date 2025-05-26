Share
U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, seen at left in an April 17 photo, said there is a deal on the table with Hamas, but it does not contain the terms Hamas is claiming regarding a Gaza cease-fire and hostage release.
U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, seen at left in an April 17 photo, said there is a deal on the table with Hamas, but it does not contain the terms Hamas is claiming regarding a Gaza cease-fire and hostage release. At right, smoke billows following an Israeli air strike in Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip Sunday.. (Ludovic Marin - pool - AFP / Getty Images; Bashar Taleb - AFP / Getty Images)

Trump Admin Spots 11th-Hour Change Hamas Made to Key Deal: 'Completely Unacceptable'

 By Jack Davis  May 26, 2025 at 2:44pm
Hamas claimed it had a new 11th-hour deal for a cease-fire supported by the Trump administration, but President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy said Hamas was twisting his proposal into something it was not.

Hamas claimed Monday that the U.S. proposed a 70-day ceasefire with the release of 10 live hostages taken on Oct. 7, 2023, a Palestinian official told Reuters. The hostages would be freed in two groups of five at the start and end of the 70 days.

The deal included “a partial withdrawal from the Gaza Strip” and the release of many prisoners by Israel, including hundreds of Palestinians serving lengthy prison terms.

Envoy Steve Witkoff said the deal he sent Hamas was not what it claimed to have received.

“What I have seen from Hamas is disappointing and completely unacceptable,” Witkoff said, according to Axios.

Witkoff’s most recent proposal called for the release of 10 living hostages, the bodies of 19 deceased hostages, the release of some Palestinian prisoners, and a cease-fire of between 45 and 60 days.

Witkoff said Hamas did not receive a new proposal, no matter what it claims.

He said his proposal, to which Israel has agreed, would “lead to substantive negotiations to find a path to a permanent cease-fire, which I agreed to preside over.”

“There is a deal on the table, and Hamas needs to accept it,” he said, according to the New York Post.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said it would never accept what Hamas claimed was on the table, according to the Times of Israel.

Hamas Makes Cease-Fire Announcement After Israel Deals a Crushing Blow

“The proposal received by Israel cannot be accepted by any responsible government,” an official from Netanyahu’s office said.

“Hamas is setting impossible conditions that mean a complete failure to meet the war goals, and an inability to release the hostages,” he said.

The proposal Hamas is touting “does not indicate a real desire to bridge the gaps between the parties” and was “very far” from what Witkoff proposed, the official said.

“There is no genuine willingness on Hamas’s part to move forward with a deal. Israel remains committed to the Witkoff framework,” he said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation