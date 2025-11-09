Share
News
CAIRO, EGYPT - AUGUST 3: Sudanese refugees voluntarily return from Egypt to Sudan on a special train, coordinated by the Egyptian government, transporting them from Ramses Station in Cairo to Aswan, Egypt on August 3, 2025 in Cairo, Egypt. A free train service is running between the Egyptian capital of Cairo to the southern city of Aswan, where people can then board cross-border buses to the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, as part of a voluntary repatriation program for Sudanese nationals who have been displaced by the conflict in Sudan. The repatriation service comes after Sudanese armed forces regained territory around the capital from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), bringing a relative period of calm since the start of the civil war in April 2023. (Photo by Sayed Hassan / Getty Images)

Trump Admin Strips Deportation Protections For Migrants From This African Nation

 By Melissa O'Rourke  November 9, 2025 at 5:30am
Share

The Trump administration is ending deportation protections for South Sudanese nationals who have been shielded from removal for more than 14 years.

Migrants from South Sudan who arrived in the U.S. as early as 2011 will now be required to leave or face deportation, according to a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) notice posted Wednesday. Since returning to office, the Trump administration has moved to revoke the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for several groups, including Venezuelan, Haitian, and Syrian nationals.

“Under the previous administration, [TPS] was abused to allow violent terrorists, criminals, and national security threats into our nation,” a DHS spokesperson told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “TPS was never designed to be permanent.”

“With the renewed peace in South Sudan, their demonstrated commitment to ensuring the safe reintegration of returning nationals, and improved diplomatic relations, now is the right time to conclude what was always intended to be a temporary designation,” the spokesperson added.

South Sudan was initially designated for TPS in 2011, following its independence from Sudan, according to DHS. The status had been subsequently extended during the Obama, and Biden administrations, as well during Trump’s first term. It was most recently extended during the current Trump administration in May.

The country has long been plagued by civil war and instability, but DHS cited ongoing negotiations between the transitional government and the State Department, along with an improving security environment, as evidence that the country is ready to receive returning citizens.

“Although residual challenges from the civil war remain, there is no longer an ongoing armed conflict that poses a serious threat to the personal safety of returning South Sudanese nationals,” the agency said.

“While there is inter/intra-communal violence linked to border disputes, cross-border violence, cyclical and retaliatory attacks, and ethnic polarization, return to full-scale civil war, to-date, has been avoided,” the agency continued. “Recent diplomatic developments between the U.S. Department of State and South Sudan’s transitional government indicate South Sudan’s willingness to ensure the safety and reintegration of its returning nationals.”

The Trump administration has faced legal challenges over previous TPS revocations. However, the Supreme Court in October handed the administration a victory by allowing it to move forward with ending protected status for hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan nationals. In May, a federal appeals court lifted a separate order preventing the DHS from revoking TPS for roughly 60,000 Honduran, Nicaraguan, and Nepali nationals.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Melissa O'Rourke
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit. Photo credit: @DailyCaller on Twitter




'I'm Not Happy About It': Stephen A. Smith Shares His Concerns About Zohran Mamdani Win
CNN Contributor Desperately Tries To Convince Viewers Zohran Mamdani Isn't Face Of Democrat Party
Former TMZ Lib Straight-Up Tells KJP 'Nobody Believes' Her Spin on Book Title
Obama Judge Aided in Spying on GOP, May Have Broken Federal Law in Doing So
Trump Admin Strips Deportation Protections For Migrants From This African Nation
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation