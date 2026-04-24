Trump Admin Surrenders to Pressure from LGBT Community in NYC, Allows Pride Flag to Be Raised on Federal Grounds

The Trump administration has lost in an effort to remove a “pride” flag from federal property.

Reuters reported on April 13 that New York’s Stonewall National Monument will once again feature a rainbow flag after it was previously removed by the National Park Service two months ago.

Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal raised a “pride” flag after the official one had been removed just days after NPS took it down. He commented on the recent development the administration, saying they “blinked and backed down.”

Reuters did not receive a comment from the National Park Service for why they did not continue the fight and chose instead to settle in a lawsuit filed by the Gilbert Baker Foundation.

The Trump administration has agreed to keep flying a rainbow Pride flag at the Stonewall National Monument in New York. -AP pic.twitter.com/OWP9wGuV17 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 13, 2026

It’s a defeat for an administration that has made great strides in purging the federal government of debauchery, hedonism, and sexual deviance.

The monument commemorates riots against a police raid of a gay bar. In other words, it’s a monument leftists venerate to celebrate a sinful act.

The National Park Service told USA Today that only American flags, with few exceptions, can be flown on federal property.

How does a “pride” flag fall into one of those exceptions? That remains to be answered.

If the last decade has taught us anything, it’s that bowing to the mob doesn’t improve the situation.

When leftists make demands, you do not fold.

Doing so is like conditioning a misbehaving child that if they throw a temper tantrum, they will get their way.

Now these ideologues feel confident in their crusade to make sodomy a central component of our nation’s ideals. Democrats simply can’t find another patch of ground to stand on.

To quote Romans 1:32: “They not only continue to do these very things but also approve of those who practice them.”

To be sure, President Donald Trump’s executive orders upon taking office did much to purge this problem. His January 20, 2025, order entitled “Ending Radical And Wasteful Government DEI Programs And Preferencing” ended the Biden administration’s backwards identity-based hiring practices.

That same month, Fox News reported the president instituted a “One Flag Policy” for embassies — meaning no more “pride” flags or Black Lives Matter flags on the grounds.

The president has always been an indefatigable fighter; his National Park Service needed to do more here.

It’s a great detriment to even surrender an inch to these people.

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