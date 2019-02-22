Trump Admin Takes Aim at Planned Parenthood and Other Abortion Clinics with New Rule

The Trump administration issued a rule Friday barring Title X funds from supporting programs and organizations that provide abortions.

The rule states that “none of the funds appropriated for Title X may be used in programs where abortion is a method of family planning.” The move will force Planned Parenthood and other abortion clinics to separate their palliative services such as cancer screenings, pap smears and breast exams from their abortion services.

The new rule also “requir(es) the physical and financial separation of Title X projects and facilities from programs and facilities where abortion is a method of family planning,” according to the text.

Family planning clinics will be unable to provide referrals for abortion, the rule states, if they’re receiving these funds.

The rule will also force clinics to report cases of rape, incest and human trafficking — as federal law already requires.

Clinics must adhere to “documented compliance with State and local laws requiring notification or the reporting of child abuse, child molestation, sexual abuse, rape, incest, intimate partner violence, and human trafficking,” the rule states.

Planned Parenthood receives between $50 million and $60 million every year in Title X funds, according to Politico.

The organization covers roughly 40 percent of persons accessing Title X to receive medical services, according to The Washington Examiner.

Planned Parenthood has claimed stripping federal funds from the organization would devastate women’s access to health care, but private contributions put the organization’s donations total at nearly $631 million.

“It is absolutely appropriate that the new Title X regulations take into account the difference between abortion and healthcare. Abortion is neither healthcare nor family planning which is why the Title X program has no business funding it,” March for Life President Jeanne Mancini said in a statement.

“The Title X program was not intended to be a slush fund for abortion businesses like Planned Parenthood,” pro-life Susan B. Anthony List president Marjorie Dannenfelser said, according to a press release, applauding the president’s move.

“This rule intentionally strikes at the heart of the patient-provider relationship, inserting political ideology into a family planning visit, which will frustrate and ultimately discourage patients from seeking the health care they need,” National Family Planning & Reproductive Health Association CEO Clare Coleman said, according to a Politico report.

The final rule has been submitted to the Office of the Federal Register for publication. The regulations will become effective 60 days after being published in the Federal Register, and clinics will have additional time to comply.

Planned Parenthood did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

