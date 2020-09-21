Login
Trump Admin Takes Aim at 'Scourge' of Human Trafficking with $100 Million Grant

Attorney General William Barr speaks during a news conference in Chicago on Sept. 9, 2020.Kamil Krzaczynski / AFP via Getty ImagesAttorney General William Barr speaks during a news conference in Chicago on Sept. 9, 2020. (Kamil Krzaczynski / AFP via Getty Images)

By Mary Rose Corkery
Published September 21, 2020 at 1:50pm
The Department of Justice has donated close to $101 million to state and local jurisdictions as well as police departments nationwide in order to combat human trafficking, according to a news release.

“The scourge of human trafficking is the modern-day equivalent of slavery, brutally depriving victims of basic human rights and essential physical needs as it erodes their sense of dignity and self-worth,” Attorney General William Barr said in the news release.

“The Department of Justice is relentless in its fight against the perpetrators of these heinous crimes. Working with state and local law enforcement and community victim service providers, we will continue to bring these criminals to justice and deliver critical aid to survivors,” Barr continued.

The Office for Victims of Crime allotted more than $97.4 million to “state, local and tribal jurisdictions, service providers and task forces” across the U.S., while the National Institute of Justice gave $3.5 million “to support research and evaluation on human trafficking.”

