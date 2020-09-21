The Department of Justice has donated close to $101 million to state and local jurisdictions as well as police departments nationwide in order to combat human trafficking, according to a news release.

“The scourge of human trafficking is the modern-day equivalent of slavery, brutally depriving victims of basic human rights and essential physical needs as it erodes their sense of dignity and self-worth,” Attorney General William Barr said in the news release.

“The Department of Justice is relentless in its fight against the perpetrators of these heinous crimes. Working with state and local law enforcement and community victim service providers, we will continue to bring these criminals to justice and deliver critical aid to survivors,” Barr continued.

The Office of Justice Programs has awarded $101 million in funding to help combat #humantrafficking and provide vital services to trafficking victims throughout the United States. #endtrafficking https://t.co/TsQpDgcjNf pic.twitter.com/ZUBkjr0OHz — OJP (@OJPgov) September 21, 2020

The Office for Victims of Crime allotted more than $97.4 million to “state, local and tribal jurisdictions, service providers and task forces” across the U.S., while the National Institute of Justice gave $3.5 million “to support research and evaluation on human trafficking.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

