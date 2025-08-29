Trump Admin Targets Crime-Ridden Chicago for Next Federal Takeover, Plans Already in Place

President Donald Trump’s administration plans to surge officers to Chicago for an immigration crackdown in its latest move to expand the federal law enforcement presence in major Democratic-run cities, according to two U.S. officials.

The operation in the country’s third-largest city is expected to last about 30 days and could start as early as Sept. 5, a Department of Homeland Security official told the Associated Press on Friday.

Another U.S. official said the timing for what could be a sustained immigration enforcement effort resembling this summer’s operations in Los Angeles is awaiting final approval.

Both officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss plans that had not been made public.

Chicago is home to a large immigrant population, and both the city and the state of Illinois have some of the country’s strongest rules against cooperating with federal government immigration enforcement efforts. That has often put the city and the state at odds with Trump’s administration as it tries to carry out his mass deportation agenda.

The Trump administration asked the military this week for use of the Naval Station Great Lakes, north of Chicago, to support immigration enforcement.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Customs and Border Protection, and other federal agencies would take part in the planned Chicago operation, according to the federal officials who spoke to the Associated Press.

Unlike the recent federal takeover of policing in Washington, it’s not expected to rely on the National Guard or military and is focused exclusively on immigration instead of being cast as part of a broad campaign against crime.

The Trump administration is likely to face resistance to any operation from the region’s top Democratic officials, as it has in California from Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, like Newsom, has been trading barbs with Trump and his allies.

Do you support Trump's move to crack down on rampant violent crime? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (199 Votes) No: 1% (2 Votes)

Pritzker said this week that Chicago doesn’t want military intervention to fight crime. On Friday, the Democrat noted that ICE is a civilian law enforcement agency and can legally operate in the city, “but we don’t appreciate when they mistreat our residents, many of whom have been here for decades.”

“We now have a president and a federal government that’s going after them, hunting people down and disappearing them off the streets,” Pritzker said after a school visit in the city’s south suburbs. “Men with masks are grabbing people off the streets and taking them away. That’s just shameful.”

The Department of Homeland Security said this week that it has made 5,000 immigration arrests in the Los Angeles area since launching a sustained crackdown in the nation’s second-largest metropolitan area June 6. Authorities are undeterred by a temporary court order prohibiting racial profiling in Los Angeles, which the administration has challenged before the Supreme Court.

“Make no mistake: If you are here illegally, we will find you, arrest you and send you back. This is just the beginning,” Secretary Kristi Noem said when announcing the arrest milestone in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles operation has been marked by large, lightning-quick shows of force by heavily armed, masked agents in unmarked cars and civilian dress, often at Home Depots and car washes.

The Mexican Consulate in Los Angeles said this week that 15 percent of Mexican citizens arrested so far work in construction followed by car washes at 13 percent, based on hundreds of interviews it has conducted.

___

Spagat reported from San Diego. Associated Press writer John O’Connor contributed from Springfield, Ill.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.