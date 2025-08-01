Trump Admin Targets Traffic Control Nightmares: What Else Is Needed to Reform Our Terrible Flight Infrastructure?

At a recent House hearing, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy estimated that roughly $31.5 billion in total will be needed to fully modernize the country’s aging air traffic control systems.

While the budget reconciliation package passed in early July includes $12.5 billion for aviation infrastructure upgrades, more investment is clearly necessary.

America’s aviation network is the world’s gold standard for air travel, but serious cracks have emerged. The federal government estimated that 51 of the nation’s 138 air traffic control systems are “unsustainable.” As a result, a large share of the Federal Aviation Administration’s facilities and equipment budget goes towards repairs and maintenance to keep these antique systems on life support rather than building for the future.

Combined with ever-growing travel demand, this outdated infrastructure has become a bitter cocktail that leaves passengers with serious travel hangovers. Fortunately, the recently passed budget bill is getting the ball rolling on reforms.

For example, a major share — nearly $5 billion — is earmarked for upgrading the nation’s aging telecommunications infrastructure. That means replacing outdated systems, like copper wiring, with faster, more reliable fiber-optic cables. These upgrades will help ensure that critical information is transmitted without delay or disruption, minimizing the risk of dropped connections between pilots and air traffic controllers.

Why does this matter? Because when radar and communications systems fail, major flight delays and cancellations spread like wildfire. Recent outages in Jacksonville and Denver are prime examples. In both cases, controllers temporarily lost contact with pilots mid-flight, forcing backup systems and emergency protocols to kick in. The subsequent pause in take-offs and landings has a ripple effect that impacts huge chunks of air travelers across the country.

Another $3 billion will fund radar system replacements. Communication is only half the equation — knowing where aircraft are at all times is just as vital. During the air traffic control chaos at Newark’s airport in May, controllers lost both voice contact and the ability to track airplanes. Over 800 flights were cancelled, bringing the airport’s on-time departure rate to a measly 63 percent — far below industry standards.

Other funds will support runway safety technology, remote towers, and advanced systems like modern weather observation tools. These are all vital components of a safer, more resilient aviation network.

But, as Secretary Duffy recently emphasized, more investment is needed beyond the already-passed $12.5 billion to fully rebuild the country’s aviation infrastructure. And he’s not alone in that estimate.

One former air traffic controller projected it will cost “more than double that amount” to see these projects through to completion. Meanwhile, a coalition of dozens of aviation groups agreed that the final figure could reach as high as $31 billion.

Regardless of the exact price tag, efforts to upgrade air traffic control systems already enjoy bipartisan support — a rare moment of unity in Washington these days. Yes, the sweeping reconciliation package passed in July with only Republican votes. But prominent Democrats have long called for aviation infrastructure reforms.

The $12.5 billion that’s currently set aside for upgrading the nation’s aviation infrastructure is a critical down payment, but more is needed to finish the job and modernize America’s skies. Failing to follow through now will mean travel turbulence tomorrow.

Jackson Shedelbower is the executive director of the Center for Transportation Policy.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.