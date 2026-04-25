Trump Admin Throws Out Obama-Era Gender Rule in Favor of 'What the Lord Established from the Beginning'

In a long-overdue move, the administration of President Donald Trump is ordering the immediate halting of nonsensical red tape when it comes to housing.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner made the remarks in a Thursday news release through HUD.

“God created two sexes: male and female. The Left’s war on biological reality through radical gender ideology will no longer take precedence over the safety and security of America’s most vulnerable women,” Turner said. “This proposed rule will bring biological truth and sanity back to HUD’s policies.”

Turner had just ordered the rescinding of HUD’s 2016 Equal Access Rule, which came about at the tail-end of former President Barack Obama’s time in the White House.

The Obama-era rule effectively redefined “men” and “women” to be defined by “gender identity.”

As Fox News noted, this change will especially help pave the way for certain women’s shelters — who often aid victims of horrific abuse — to exclusively serve actual women.

(One of the many issues with redefining sex is that you end up with these situations where men with less-than-noble intentions may seek to find their way into a women’s shelter or prison on a technicality.)

“I am directing HUD staff to halt any pending or future enforcement actions related to HUD’s 2016 Equal Access Rule, which, in essence, tied housing programs, shelters and other facilities funded by HUD to far-left gender ideology,” Turner said.

“We, at this agency, are carrying out the mission laid out by President Trump on Jan. 20 … to restore biological truth to the federal government,” he continued. “This means recognizing there are only two sexes: male and female.

“It means getting government out of the way of what the Lord established from the beginning when he created man in His own image.”

Amen to that.

Look, I would hope that no matter where one stands on the “trans” debate, you could agree that men have no place in private women’s spaces. And the government, of all things, certainly has no business facilitating that dangerous arrangement.

But it’s Turner’s last line that deserves another glance.

At its core, transgenderism could easily be classified as a rebellion against one of the most basic facts of God’s creation. The entire ideology is basically humans saying, “God messed up, and I know better than He does.”

Think about that for a moment. The left will be up in arms if, heaven forbid, some show like “South Park” were to mock Islam. But denigrating God on the daily is OK because, apparently, He’s mistake-prone.

(He obviously isn’t.)

This writer may not go this far, but there are some who would absolutely label the entire ideology of transgender as blasphemous, as it’s basically insulting God. Given that, how can a God-fearing society ever be compatible with transgenderism?

At some point, a society has to decide whether it’s anchored to something permanent or just drifting with whatever feels persuasive in the moment.

Policies like this suggest a line is being drawn — not out of spite, but out of a belief that reality isn’t ours to reinvent on a whim. You don’t have to agree with every word Turner said to recognize the broader signal: When even the most basic definitions are up for negotiation, everything else eventually is, too.

And that’s not a road most Americans, quietly or otherwise, seem all that eager to keep traveling.

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