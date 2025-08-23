Trump Admin to Vet 55 Million Foreigners in the US, with Deportations on the Table

The Trump White House is reviewing the records of more than 55 million visa holders in the country, with deportations on the table for violations ranging from overstays to terrorist activity, according to multiple reports.

The State Department confirmed the “continuous vetting” of all U.S. visa holders in a written statement to the Associated Press on Thursday.

If such information is found, the visa will be revoked and the non-citizen will be eligible for deportation, the department said.

A representative for the State Department told Axios that revocations could result from indicators like “overstays, criminal activity, threats to public safety, engaging in any form of terrorist activity, or providing support to a terrorist organization.”

The representative told the outlet, “We review all available information as part of our vetting, including law enforcement or immigration records or any other information that comes to light after visa issuance indicating a potential ineligibility” under the Immigration and Nationality Act.

The department emphasized that protecting “U.S. national security and public safety” remains a top priority.

“Since Inauguration Day the State Department has revoked more than twice as many visas, including nearly four times as many student visas, as during the same time period last year,” the spokesperson added, according to Axios.

The Associated Press noted that the process could affect millions who initially entered the country legally, including students, visitors, and green card holders.

According to Department of Homeland Security data, there were 12.8 million green card holders and 3.6 million people in the country on temporary visas last year.

The AP reported that the 55 million figure does include some who might currently be back in their home countries but who obtained tourist visas at one point.

The crackdown coincides with new visa restrictions announced by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Rubio said Thursday on X that the U.S. will immediately stop issuing worker visas for commercial truck drivers.

Effective immediately we are pausing all issuance of worker visas for commercial truck drivers. The increasing number of foreign drivers operating large tractor-trailer trucks on U.S. roads is endangering American lives and undercutting the livelihoods of American truckers. — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) August 21, 2025

“The increasing number of foreign drivers operating large tractor-trailer trucks on U.S. roads is endangering American lives and undercutting the livelihoods of American truckers,” Rubio posted.

In Florida last week, a foreign driver killed three U.S. citizens after obtaining a commercial license in California despite entering the country illegally.

UPDATE: Harjinder Singh, an illegal alien from India who killed three innocent people, FAILED an English Language Proficiency assessment. Singh provided correct responses to just 2 of 12 verbal questions and only accurately identifying 1 of 4 highway traffic signs. And yet,… pic.twitter.com/AwndMrW9Vm — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 20, 2025

The State Department later confirmed the pause, saying it was reviewing its screening and vetting protocols for truck driver visas.

Axios noted that the review also comes the same week the administration revoked about 6,000 student visas for alleged overstays and other violations.

