Trump Admin Warns Netanyahu He's on Course to 'Self-Destruct' with Syria Interventions: Report

President Donald Trump is urging Israel not to shoot holes in diplomatic advances with Syria amid reports that indicate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants to be more aggressive in addressing potential threats from Israel’s northern neighbor.

Israel has been in a heightened state of alert for the past year since Ahmed al-Sharaa, a former Islamist rebel against the Syrian government, took power after the overthrow of former Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad.

As noted by the Times of Israel, Israel has its troops based in a buffer zone that extends to about nine miles within the Syrian border as a means to nip potential terror attacks in the bud.

On Friday, an Israeli attempt to arrest two alleged terrorists devolved into a gun battle that left 13 Syrians dead and six Israeli troops wounded. Syria called the attack a “war crime,” and denounced “the criminal aggression” of Israel.

The attack escalated American efforts to change Israel’s policy.

“We are trying to tell Bibi he has to stop this because if it continues he will self-destruct — miss a huge diplomatic opportunity and turn the new Syrian government to an enemy,” a U.S. official said, referring to Netanyahu, according to Axios.

“Syria doesn’t want problems with Israel. This isn’t Lebanon,” a senior U.S. official said, “But Bibi is seeing ghosts everywhere.”

The officials said the attack was a setback for American efforts to bring Syria into the Abraham Accords, a series of agreements between Arab nations and Israel that began in Trump’s first term in the White House.

The Axios report said American envoy to Syria Tom Barrack has been leading conversations to defuse tensions caused by the attack.

On Monday, Trump noted in a post on Truth Social that he is pleased with the beginnings of stability in Syria, and cautioned Israel not to damage the fragile diplomatic ties that are emerging.

“The United States is very satisfied with the results displayed, through hard work and determination, in the Country of Syria. We are doing everything within our power to make sure the Government of Syria continues to do what was intended, which is substantial, in order to build a true and prosperous Country,” Trump wrote.

“One of the things that has helped them greatly was my termination of very strong and biting sanctions — I believe this was truly appreciated by Syria, its Leadership, and its People!” Trump wrote.

“It is very important that Israel maintain a strong and true dialogue with Syria, and that nothing takes place that will interfere with Syria’s evolution into a prosperous State,” Trump wrote.

“The new President of Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa, is working diligently to make sure good things happen, and that both Syria and Israel will have a long and prosperous relationship together,” Trump wrote.

“This is a historic opportunity, and adds to the SUCCESS, already attained, for PEACE IN THE MIDDLE EAST!” Trump wrote.

In a Tuesday statement, Netanyahu said peace is welcome as long as security is not compromised, according to the Times of Israel.

“After October 7, we are determined to defend our communities on our borders, including on the northern border, and to prevent the entrenchment of terrorists and hostile activities against us; to protect our Druze allies; and to ensure that Israel is secure from ground and other attacks from areas near the border,” he said in a statement.

“What we expect Syria to do is, of course, to establish a demilitarized buffer zone from Damascus to the [Israeli-held] buffer zone, and of course the approaches to Mount Hermon and the Hermon summit,” Netanyahu said.

