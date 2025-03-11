Trump Administration Celebrates Sharp Downturn in Egg Prices Since Plan Was Announced

Democrats and their allies in the establishment media exposed their dishonesty and impotence by seizing upon this particular issue.

Now that the issue — predictably — has trended in a direction unfavorable to their pathetic narrative, expect deafening silence from them.

In a clip posted Tuesday to the social media platform X, Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins touted declining egg prices.

“A good piece of news we just got in the last day or two is that the average cost of a dozen eggs has now gone down $1.85 since we announced our plan about a week-and-a-half ago,” Rollins said.

In a Feb. 26 op-ed for The Wall Street Journal, Rollins announced a five-step plan to combat soaring egg prices.

Still, in light of the coming holiday, the secretary tried to temper expectations.

“So, listen, we’re going into Easter season [and] this is always the highest price for eggs,” she added.

According to the data provider Trading Economics, Rollins did not exaggerate. Egg prices have indeed plummeted sharply since the beginning of the month.

Of course, those prices had surged since October and continued surging after President Donald Trump took office.

By early January, egg prices in California had increased at a rate of 70 percent in one month.

The bird flu, which resulted in the deaths of more than 40 million egg-laying chickens in the past year, wreaked such havoc on egg prices that by February many retailers had resorted to rationing.

Earlier this month, Rollins even suggested that Americans should consider raising their own chickens at home.

Thus, news of suddenly plummeting egg prices came at a most opportune time — except for Democrats.

Since his return to the White House, Trump has taken one popular initiative after another. He has sealed the southern border, made war on Marxist DEI policies, and unleashed X owner Elon Musk, head of the Department of Government Efficiency, to root out waste and fraud in federal agencies. According to polls, voters consistently approve of Trump’s policies.

Meanwhile, Democrats have found no coherent response apart from petulance. So they focused on soaring egg prices and tried to blame them on the new president.

In fact, prior to their embarrassing antics during Trump’s joint address to Congress last week, they reportedly considered a number of strategies for how to behave during that address, including the possibility of waving empty egg cartons at the president, per Axios.

Never mind that those same Democrats made nary a peep when egg prices skyrocketed under former President Joe Biden.

In sum, whether or not egg prices have declined in response to Rollins’ five-step plan, the mere fact of their decline has called attention to the emptiness of Democrats’ rhetoric.

