As Americans travel for Christmas and New Years, the Trump administration unveiled a new initiative to make air travel healthier and more enjoyable.\r\n\r\nThe newly announced "Make Travel Family Friendly Again\u201d campaign will provide $1 billion in funding for airports that want to improve the health experience in their terminals.\r\n\r\nThere are several ways in which airports can deploy the funds.\r\n\r\n"From needing more dedicated spaces for young children and exercise equipment, to finding places for mothers to nurse their children, to staying fit on the go, or struggling to find more healthy food options, the Trump Administration is committed to making every stage of the travel journey more seamless," a news release from the Department of Transportation described.\r\n\r\nSome ideas offered by the release included children's play areas, nursing pods, sensory rooms for children who have special needs, and exercise areas.\r\n\r\nTo prove the concept, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy was joined by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for a pull-up contest at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C.\r\n\r\nPull-up competition between Secretaries Kennedy and Duffy. pic.twitter.com\/V2QpqDgvLo\r\n\u2014 CSPAN (@cspan) December 8, 2025\r\n\r\n\r\nKennedy, 71, managed to hammer out 20, with some questionable form toward the end, while Duffy managed to do 10.\r\n\r\nBeyond the $1 billion in funds, the administration wants to work with the private sector to improve the quality of healthy foods in airports.\r\n\r\n\u201cEveryone who passes through an airport in this country should have access to fresh, whole foods,\u201d Kennedy said in a statement.\r\n\r\n\u201cBringing about a Golden Age in travel has to involve making the family travel experience happier and healthier. Today\u2019s announcement demonstrates the Trump Administration\u2019s commitment to enacting a Family First agenda and improving the lives of the American people,\u201d Duffy added.\r\n\r\nThe new initiative comes days after Duffy sparked a massive online debate by encouraging travelers to dress better in airports.\r\n\r\nTrump's Transportation Secretary on how to improve air travel:\r\n"People dress up like they're going to bed when they fly... We want to push people as we come into a really busy travel season, help people out, be in a good mood, dress up" pic.twitter.com\/Y2gCyKKOR1\r\n\r\n\u2014 FactPost (@factpostnews) November 20, 2025\r\n\r\n\r\n\u201cPeople dress up like they\u2019re going to bed when they fly,\u201d Duffy said in a now-viral interview about air travel before Thanksgiving.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe want to push people as we come into a really busy travel season, help people out, be in a good mood, dress up. Bring civility back to travel.\u201d