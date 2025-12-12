Trump Administration Deploys $1 Billion to Make Air Travel Better with Gyms and Playgrounds

As Americans travel for Christmas and New Years, the Trump administration unveiled a new initiative to make air travel healthier and more enjoyable.

The newly announced “Make Travel Family Friendly Again” campaign will provide $1 billion in funding for airports that want to improve the health experience in their terminals.

There are several ways in which airports can deploy the funds.

“From needing more dedicated spaces for young children and exercise equipment, to finding places for mothers to nurse their children, to staying fit on the go, or struggling to find more healthy food options, the Trump Administration is committed to making every stage of the travel journey more seamless,” a news release from the Department of Transportation described.

Some ideas offered by the release included children’s play areas, nursing pods, sensory rooms for children who have special needs, and exercise areas.

To prove the concept, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy was joined by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for a pull-up contest at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C.

Pull-up competition between Secretaries Kennedy and Duffy. pic.twitter.com/V2QpqDgvLo — CSPAN (@cspan) December 8, 2025

Kennedy, 71, managed to hammer out 20, with some questionable form toward the end, while Duffy managed to do 10.

Beyond the $1 billion in funds, the administration wants to work with the private sector to improve the quality of healthy foods in airports.

“Everyone who passes through an airport in this country should have access to fresh, whole foods,” Kennedy said in a statement.

“Bringing about a Golden Age in travel has to involve making the family travel experience happier and healthier. Today’s announcement demonstrates the Trump Administration’s commitment to enacting a Family First agenda and improving the lives of the American people,” Duffy added.

The new initiative comes days after Duffy sparked a massive online debate by encouraging travelers to dress better in airports.

Trump’s Transportation Secretary on how to improve air travel: “People dress up like they’re going to bed when they fly… We want to push people as we come into a really busy travel season, help people out, be in a good mood, dress up” pic.twitter.com/Y2gCyKKOR1 — FactPost (@factpostnews) November 20, 2025

“People dress up like they’re going to bed when they fly,” Duffy said in a now-viral interview about air travel before Thanksgiving.

“We want to push people as we come into a really busy travel season, help people out, be in a good mood, dress up. Bring civility back to travel.”

