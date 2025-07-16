Share
Eswatini's King Mswati III addresses the Climate Action Summit in the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters on Sept. 23, 2019.
Eswatini's King Mswati III addresses the Climate Action Summit in the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters on Sept. 23, 2019. (Jason DeCrow - File / AP)

Trump Administration Deports 'Uniquely Barbaric' Migrants to Little-Known Nation

 By Jack Davis  July 16, 2025 at 8:28am
The Trump administration has sent five criminal migrants to a small African nation.

“NEW: a safe third country deportation flight to Eswatini in Southern Africa has landed— This flight took individuals so uniquely barbaric that their home countries refused to take them back,” Assistant Homeland Security Secretary Tricia McLaughlin posed on X.

“These depraved monsters have been terrorizing American communities but thanks to @POTUS Trump @Sec_Noem they are off of American soil,” she wrote.

She indicated in the post one was a “VIETNAMESE NATIONAL” who was “Convicted of child rape— sentenced to 20 years confinement.”

The flight took citizens of Cuba, Jamaica, Laos, Vietnam and Yemen to Eswatini the Department of Homeland Security said, according to Axios.

McLaughlin  summarized the convictions of the Cuban national.

“Convicted of first-degree murder and aggravated battery. Convicted of aggravated battery of a police officer, grand theft-vehicle, aggravated flight-eluding law enforcement reckless driving; sentenced to 3 years confinement. Confirmed latin king street gang member,” she wrote.

She posted that the Yemen national deported was “Convicted of second-degree homicide; Convicted of assault and battery; Convicted of resist and obstruct officer; sentenced to 17 days confinement. Convicted of cruelty to dependent adult; Convicted of assault with the intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation; sentenced to 60 months confinement.”

She wrote that the Laotian deported to Africa was “Convicted of second-degree murder and burglary (forced entry); sentenced to 20 years confinement. Convicted of operating a motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance. Charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon and possession of methamphetamine.”

The nation of Eswatini, formerly known as Swaziland, is located in southern African, tucked between South Africa and Mozambique.

As noted by ABC, the administration has deported other illegal immigrants to African nations, including sending eight criminal illegal immigrants to South Sudan.

The government of South Sudan has offered no information about where those individuals are being held.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will usually wait 24 hours or more to deport a migrant after telling them they are headed to a third country, a July 9 memo from acting ICE Director Todd Lyons said, according to Fox News.

The memo said that “in exigent circumstances” that notice could be as little as six hours once the migrant had the chance to speak to an attorney.

