Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Trump Administration Enacts Major New Sanctions as Term Winds Down

President Donald Trump waves as he departs on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on Dec. 12.Al Drago / Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump waves as he departs on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on Dec. 12. (Al Drago / Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published January 11, 2021 at 1:05pm
Mewe Share P Share

The Trump administration on Monday redesignated Cuba as a “state sponsor of terrorism” in a move that hits the communist country with new sanctions shortly before President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the step, citing Cuba’s continued harboring of U.S. fugitives as well as its support for Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro.

“Cuba’s continued support for terrorism in the Western Hemisphere must be stopped,” Pompeo said in a tweet Monday. “Today the United States is returning Cuba to the State Sponsors of Terrorism list to hold the Castro regime accountable for its malign behavior.”

TRENDING: Blue Lives Matter Organization Calls Out Democrats Over Their Sudden Change of Heart

The designation is one of the latest in a series of last-minute moves that the Trump administration is making before Biden takes office on Jan. 20.

Removing Cuba from the blacklist had been one of former President Barack Obama’s main foreign policy achievements as he sought better relations with the communist island, an effort endorsed by Biden as his vice president. Ties had been essentially frozen after Fidel Castro took power in 1959.

As he has with Iran, Trump has sought to reverse many of Obama’s decisions involving Cuba. He has taken a tough line on Havana and rolled back many of the sanctions that the Obama administration had eased or lifted after the restoration of full diplomatic relations in 2015.

Since Trump took office after a campaign that attacked Obama’s moves to normalize relations with Cuba, ties have been increasingly strained.

In addition to attacking Cuba for its support of Maduro, the Trump administration has also suggested that Cuba might have been behind or allowed alleged attacks that left dozens of U.S. diplomats in Havana with brain injuries starting in late 2016.

The Trump administration has pursued a tough policy toward Cuba, steadily increasing restrictions on flights, trade and financial transactions between the U.S. and the communist island.

The latest sanctions reinstated by the Trump administration include major restrictions that will bar most travel from the U.S. to Cuba and transfer of money between the two countries, a significant source of income for Cubans who have relatives in the United States.

Obama’s removal of Cuba from the “state sponsors of terrorism” list had been a major target of Trump, Pompeo and others in the current administration.

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton had been a leading advocate of restoring the sanctions.

RELATED: Trump Releases Statement 'In Light of Reports of More Demonstrations'

Did you know that The Western Journal now publishes some content in Spanish as well as English, for international audiences? Click here to read this article on The Western Journal en Español!

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Environmental Groups Will Sue Trump Admin for Trying to Prevent Wildfires
Here Are the 10 Republicans Who Voted to Impeach Trump
House Votes to Impeach President Trump for 'Incitement of Insurrection'
Hawley Takes Aim at Liberal Hypocrisy in Blistering Response to Cries of Insurrection
McConnell Looks to Distance Himself from Trump as Impeachment Heads to Senate
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×