Trump Administration Ending Deportation Protection for 500,000 Haitians

 By Samuel Short and    June 28, 2025 at 8:30am
President Donald Trump’s deportation plans continue as his latest target is those under temporary protected status (TPS).

On Friday, the Associated Press reported 500,000 Haitians – some of whom have enjoyed this “temporary” status for over a decade – will now have their TPS terminated and face possible deportation.

The Department of Homeland Security indicated conditions in Haiti no longer warrant the status under which half a million nationals had been protected.

Per the AP, TPS allows immigrants to stay in the United States if their home countries are no longer safe. Seventeen different countries had immigrants under TPS prior to Trump’s second term.

According to the DHS website, TPS designation for Haiti expires Aug. 3 and termination will be effective Sep. 2.

A DHS representative commented on the decision, “This decision restores integrity in our immigration system and ensures that Temporary Protective Status is actually temporary,”

The representative added, “The environmental situation in Haiti has improved enough that it is safe for Haitian citizens to return home. We encourage these individuals to take advantage of the Department’s resources in returning to Haiti, which can be arranged through the CBP Home app.”

The representative added Haitians could always pursue legal means to stay, if able. “Haitian nationals may pursue lawful status through other immigration benefit requests, if eligible.”

According to Haiti Wire, TPS was initially granted after Haiti experienced an earthquake in 2010 that killed more than 200,000. TPS extensions have been granted repeatedly for issues stemming from political and economic instability.

Do you approve of the Trump administration’s work so far?

Haitians are not the only ones subject to deportation after TPS ends, as Reuters reports DHS took action to end the status of Venezuelans, Afghans, and Cameroonians in February.

Although the Haitians living here were not illegally present like the millions that crossed former President Joe Biden’s weak southern border in the last four years, they still were able to take advantage of America’s prosperity and opportunity under the assumption that no viable alternative could be sought.

Naysayers argue Haiti is too poverty-stricken or dangerous to send these migrants home.

The Trump administration should certainly care about crime, poverty, and any number of issues but insofar as they affect Americans, not people from other countries.

Temporary Protected Status is just that – temporary.

These people must return home sooner or later and should have been living here with that understanding.

Trump has done so much in only half a year on the deportation front.

Although this administration has years of work ahead, the progress made signals to the world that the United States is making seismic shifts by showing little tolerance for anyone looking to exploit our immigration system.

 

 

