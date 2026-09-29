A Colombian drug lord whose extradition to the United States was delayed as its former leader used him as a political pawn has been extradited.

Geovany Andres Rojas, known as “Araña,” which means the “spider,” was extradited from Colombia to the United States Friday, according to a Justice Department news release.

U.S. agents took custody of Rojas at Colombian National Police air base in Bogotá. He arrived on U.S. soil in San Diego later in the day.

“Colombia and the Department of Justice are making a clean sweep of narcoterrorists, starting with Araña,” U.S. Attorney Adam Gordon said, praising Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella for his partnership.

“Before President de la Espriella, armed criminal groups in Colombia roughly doubled in size. Their cocaine fueled the Mexican cartels pumping poison into our communities. The Araña extradition sweeps away a web that starts in the mountains of Putumayo and ends in the brutal, cartel contested plazas of Tijuana,” he added.

“Today’s extradition demonstrates what the United States and Colombia can accomplish when we work together to dismantle the criminal networks that traffic deadly drugs, corrupt institutions, and threaten our communities,” DEA Administrator Terry Cole said.

“Geovany Andres Rojas faces narco-terrorism and drug trafficking charges for allegedly orchestrating multi-ton cocaine shipments bound for the United States. His extradition shows that borders, criminal influence, and efforts to conceal illegal activity will not prevent DEA and our partners from bringing major transnational traffickers to justice.”

Rojas had been indicted on March 7, 2025, by a federal grand jury on charges of International Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine and Narco-Terrorism.

Colombian authorities arrested Rojas in February 2025. Colombia approved his extradition in October 2025.

Former Colombian President Gustavo Petro wanted Rojas to be part of peace talks between Colombia’s government and rebel groups, such as the one Rojas led, and did not extradite him, according to The Washington Post.

De la Espriella changed that policy.

“You don’t build peace by protecting narco-terrorists like this bandit,” he said on Friday.

“I ask U.S. authorities… that he cannot negotiate deals that will leave his crimes unpunished,” he said.

#Atención Estás son las imágenes de la extradición de Geovany Andrés Rojas, alias ‘Araña’, máximo cabecilla de los Comandos de Frontera hacia Estados Unidos. El criminal fue entregado por Interpol a agentes de los US Marshals y la DEA y salió del país a bordo de un avión Falcón… pic.twitter.com/2Eb5oZvgkm — BluRadio Colombia (@BluRadioCo) September 25, 2026

The Justice Department news release said Rojas was the spokesman and leader of Comandos de la Frontera, a paramilitary organization of about 1,000 members.

Rojas described Comandos de la Frontera as part of the Segunda Marquetalia, an organization of former Colombian revolutionaries. The group was declared a foreign terrorist organization in December 2021.

The release noted that the group had a stranglehold on southwestern Colombia, which is one of the top cocaine-producing regions of the nation.

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